Breaking down NFL betting splits for Week 1 MNF matchup: Ravens vs. Raiders

The first Monday Night Football matchup is set to kick off tonight at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN when the Baltimore Ravens travel out west to Allegiant Stadium to face the Las Vegas Raiders.

Let’s break down where the public is leaning on DraftKings Sportsbook for this season-opening AFC showdown.

Ravens vs. Raiders, Week 1 betting splits

Betting the spread: The Ravens are -4 favorites on MNF versus the Raiders. 65% of the handle and 64% of bets are being placed on the Ravens to cover. 35% of the handle and 36% of bets are being placed on the Raiders to cover.

Is the public right? The vast majority of the money is on the Ravens covering on the road and that all depends on how effective Lamar Jackson is at carrying the load for the offense tonight. The Baltimore offense is in a weakened state heading into the season after losing both J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards to season-ending injuries. It also doesn’t help that the defense will be without Marcus Peters while CB Jimmy Smith is questionable.

Betting the over/under: The point total for Monday Night Football’s Week 1 match-up featuring the Ravens and Raiders is installed at 50.5. 49% of the handle and 54% of bets are being placed on the over, while 51% of the handle and 46% of bets are being placed on the under

Is the public right? This is split as the slight money edge goes towards the under while the majority of bets are being placed on the over. The under won out 9-6 in Week 1 games over the weekend, but there’s great potential for the over here considering the potentially potent Raiders’ offense are playing in front of their home fans in primetime. And while weakened, the Ravens’ offense still have enough firepower to hold up their end of the stick.

Betting the moneyline: The Ravens are road favorites with moneyline odds at -210. Moneyline odds for the Raiders are at +175. 44% of the handle and 73% of bets are being placed on the Ravens, while 56% of the handle and 27% of bets are being placed on the Raiders.

Is the public right? The public overall is on Baltimore where the money is on Las Vegas. Follow the money as the previous mentioned factors are setting up for a strong performance for the Raiders on Monday Night Football.

