Le’Veon Bell start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

After seeing multiple running backs go down with season-ending injuries, the Baltimore Ravens added Le’Veon Bell to the practice squad. The Ravens have not yet elevated Bell to the 53-man roster, and it is a good bet they won’t do so for the short term.

After Gus Edwards got hurt and Ty’Son Williams moved into the starting lineup, the team added several running backs to the 53-man roster and practice squad. Along with Bell, the team signed Devonta Freeman to the practice squad and then signed Trenton Cannon and Latavius Murray to the 53-man roster.

Cannon and Murray are likely enough behind Williams for the time being. If the Ravens are going to elevate anybody, it would be Devonta Freeman since he was active in training camp while Bell was a free agent the entire time.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Even if Bell is activated to the 53-man roster, he is not worth starting. Williams will get the bulk of the work and Murray will likely get any complementary work.