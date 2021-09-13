Best DFS lineup strategy for Ravens-Raiders on Monday night

In the last game on the Week 1 schedule, we have the Baltimore Ravens taking on the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night. This game features a few great DFS plays that could end up making or breaking your lineup. Many DFS players will opt to pick Lamar Jackson, Derek Carr or Josh Jacobs in their captain spots, which would not be bad options.

However, where you can really separate yourself from your opponent is with the FLEX picks, in which both teams have some interesting choices. Let’s go over the Showdown fantasy outlook for the game for contests on DraftKings.

Injuries

Baltimore has been bit by the injury bug hard this summer and that continued this past week with Gus Edwards and Marcus Peters suffering season-ending ACL injuries. With Edwards done for the season, the Ravens signed veterans Le’Veon Bell, Latavius Murray, and Devonta Freeman.

Captain’s Chair

Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

The no-brainer choice for captain is former MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson. Jackson has been one of the premier dual-threat quarterbacks in the NFL, who can beat you with his arm and can be a huge factor as a plus-one in the run game. Last season, Jackson averaged 22.9 FPPG in DFS and should be a lock to do that again this season. He’ll be going up against a Raiders’ defense, which ranks 20th against quarterbacks (OPRK).

Derek Carr, QB, Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr isn’t viewed as a top-10 fantasy quarterback, but has put together two back-to-back seasons under center. Last season, Carr averaged 19.2 FPPG and 23.7 FPPG in his last five games. Las Vegas’ offense will have their opportunities in the pass game, especially with Baltimore not having Peters. We should expect to see Carr get the ball to tight end Darren Waller, the running backs, and second-year wideout Henry Ruggs III.

Value Plays

Henry Ruggs III, WR, Las Vegas Raiders — $5,000

With Nelson Agholor and Tyrell Williams on new teams this season, it is time for second-year receiver Henry Ruggs to shine. The former Alabama wideout had a quiet rookie season with 26 receptions for 452 yards, 2 touchdowns, and averaged 6.9 FPPG.

His best game last year came against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5, where he 22.8 fantasy points. Ruggs will be going up a Baltimore defense that ranked fifth against WRs (OPRK) in 2020. However, he does not many targets to create one big passing play for the Raiders’ offense.

Ty’Son Williams, RB, Baltimore Ravens — $6,800

The Ravens have a solid group of veteran running backs, but they do have a young running back in Ty’Son Williams, who will play a significant role in the offensive attack. The former BYU running back is expected to start on Monday night and is an unknown to many NFL fans. We do not know how many snaps Williams will get or how the carries will get split up between the four running backs Monday. But we know that this Ravens’ offense has been effective with whomever is starting at running back.