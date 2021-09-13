What Week 1 tells us about Jaguars running backs in fantasy football

The Jacksonville Jaguars entered Week 1 with a favorable matchup against the Houston Texans, but ultimately got embarrassed in a 37-21 loss to open the Urban Meyer era. Rookie QB Trevor Lawrence threw three interceptions in the loss, but the most troubling development for fantasy owners was the distribution of carries in Jacksonville’s backfield.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars RBs Carlos Hyde, James Robinson

Hyde led the way for the Jags with nine carries and two receptions for 58 total yards. Robinson managed five carries and three receptions for 54 total yards. The latter still out-snapped Hyde 46-25, so the production didn’t exactly match the potential.

Week 2 recommendation

Robinson is probably on a roster already, but Hyde could be available on waivers. This isn’t a great backfield to invest in as it looks like Meyer will split the workload fairly evenly, but Robinson is still the main running back in this group. Eventually, the production will match the snap count difference.