What Week 1 tells us about Bucs running backs in fantasy football

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers pulled off an impressive 31-29 victory over the Dallas Cowboys to kick off the 2021 NFL season after Tom Brady led a late drive to set up the game-winning field goal. The Buccaneers utilized all three of their running backs in the game, setting up an interesting backfield for fantasy owners to dissect as the season progresses.

Fantasy football analysis: Bucs RBs Leonard Fournette, Ronald Jones, Giovani Bernard

Fournette led all running backs with 42 snaps. Bernard finished with 25 snaps while Jones had six snaps. That was likely a result of Jones having an early fumble and not really doing much prior to that to inspire confidence. Bernard came in the game for key passing situations, but Fournette established himself as the most trusted back despite dropping a pass that led to an interception for the Cowboys.

Week 2 recommendation

Fournette and Jones are likely to be on rosters already, but Bernard could be available on the waiver wire. It’s hard to see the free agent pickup getting significant work ahead of Fournette, but he could ultimately out-snap Jones going forward. This backfield is going to shift every week, but it appears to be Fournette leading the way in Week 2.