What Week 1 tells us about Jets running backs in fantasy football

The New York Jets dropped their season opener against the Carolina Panthers 19-14 on Sunday and their running game...is a work in progress to put it nicely.

The Jets are going with the committee of Tevin Coleman, Ty Johnson, and Michael Carter to start the season and none of them made any kind of considerable impact on the game. Let’s look at their fantasy prospects after Week 1.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets RBs Tevin Coleman, Ty Johnson, Michael Carter

The NYJ running backs combined for just a meager 45 yards on 17 carries throughout the afternoon. Coleman had nine carries for 24 yards, Johnson had four carries for 15 yards, and the rookie Carter had four carries for just six yards on the day.

Interestingly enough, Johnson got the most snaps with 35 on the day while Coleman and Carter received 17 and 16, respectively.

Week 2 recommendation

The Jets lack of running game this week most likely had to do with them being down 16-0 in the second half and having to rely on the arm of Zach Wilson to get them back into the contest. However, these numbers are a bit concerning and given the team’s commitment to a committee, none of them have much value in your lineup individually.

Stay away from the Jets’ running backs until proven otherwise.