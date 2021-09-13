How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream and what to watch on the September 13th episode

We’re less than two weeks away from WWE Extreme Rules and tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw from the TD Garden in Boston will continue the build towards the pay-per-view.

Four matches have already been announced for tonight’s show including a marquee championship match.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, September 13

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: Fox

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on Monday Night Raw

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and associate MVP have been butting heads with Raw Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle over the past few weeks and after winning the tag team turmoil match last week’ they’ll get a shot at the tag belts in the future. Lashley is also set to defend his title against Orton at Extreme Rules and before he does that, well, he’ll defend his title against Orton tonight. The Viper will have the chance to become a 15-time world champion by knocking off Lashley in Boston.

Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair successfully defender her title against Nia Jax last week and will go one-on-one with Jax’s tag partner Shayna Baszler this week. Meanwhile, Alexa Bliss has been lurking and made her intentions of challenging Flair for the belt known. The two are set to face each other at Extreme Rules.

Also on the show, Rhea Ripley will face Natalya, Mansoor, Mustafa Ali, and the New Day will face AJ Styles, Omos, Mace, and T-Bar, and United States Champion Damian Priest will issue another US Open Challenge.