What Week 1 tells us about Broncos running backs in fantasy football

The Denver Broncos were able to successfully go out east and pick up a 27-13 win over the New York Giants in Week 1.

Contributing tp that effort was their running back tandem of veteran Melvin Gordon and rookie Javonte Williams. We’ll dive into how their performances affected their fantasy prospects for Week 2.

Fantasy football analysis: Broncos RBs Melvin Gordon, Javonte Williams

Both men got a heavy amount of work with Williams getting 34 snaps and Gordon getting 32. Williams had 14 carries on the ground for 45 yards while MelGor tallied 11 carries for 101 yards and a touchdown. Most of that came on his big 70-yard touchdown run in the second half, so keep that in mind moving forward.

Week 2 recommendation

Gordon’s big run skewed the stats a little but as Williams edged him in snaps and number of carries. Williams is rostered in 92.1% of leagues on ESPN, so he’ll most likely not be on most waiver wires. Gordon is similar as he’s on a roster in 86.3% of leagues but if you’re just lucky enough to find him sitting there on your waiver wire, grab him immediately.