How did NFL rookie wide receivers perform in Week 1?

The 2021 NFL Draft was loaded with wide receiver talent and several of those top picks made considerable contributions in their respective debuts on Sunday. Let’s run through them.

Eagles WR DeVonta Smith: 8 targets, 6 receptions for 71 yards and 1 TD

The 2020 Heisman winner and No. 10 pick for Philly wasted no time to impact for the Eagle offense as his first career reception ended up being a touchdown. He aided in the team’s 32-6 thrashing of the Atlanta Falcons on the road.

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase: 7 targets, 5 receptions for 101 yards and 1 TD

The concerns over Ja’Marr Chase’s preseason drops have been put to bed. The 2019 Biletnikoff Award winner from LSU caught a 50-yard bomb from Joe Burrow right before the half to officially introduce himself to the league. His 100+ yard day was a major factor in the Bengals edging the Vikings 27-24 in overtime.

Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle: 6 targets, 4 receptions for 61 yards and 1 TD

Like his college teammate Devonta Smith, Waddle also got active with a touchdown in the Dolphins’ 17-16 victory over the New England Patriots

Panthers WR Terrace Marshall Jr.: 6 targets, 3 receptions for 26 yards

LSU product Terrace Marshall had a quiet day for Carolina as they picked up a 19-14 victory over the New York Jets. He was fourth in receiving yards with Christian McCaffrey, D.J. Moore, and Robby Anderson all finishing with more receiving yards than him.

Jets WR Elijah Moore: 4 targets, 1 reception for -3 yards

The Ole Miss standout struggled to gain traction in his debut, catching one pass that went for negative yards in the Jets’ loss. Corey Davis and Braxton Berrios combined for 10 receptions on Sunday.