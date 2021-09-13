What Week 1 tells us about Rams running backs in fantasy football

The Los Angeles Rams lost lead back Cam Akers in training camp and then went out and traded with the Patriots for Sony Michel. Darrell Henderson was locked into the lead back position when Michel was added, so the question coming into Week 1 was who would lead the way during the season?

Fantasy football analysis: Rams RBs Darrell Henderson, Sony Michel

Henderson was the no-doubt RB1 in their Week 1 game against the Bears, as he had 17 touches to Michel’s one. Unfortunately, it is difficult to count this game as Michel is still fairly new to the team and is likely still learning the playbook. But Henderson did play well, rushing 16 times for 70 yards and a touchdown and catching one pass for 17 yards.

Week 2 recommendation

Michel is likely to get more chances moving forward, but this is Henderson’s job unless he falters in some way. This is a very good offense and whoever is getting the majority of the touches at running back will be a fantasy play most weeks. Michel is someone worth rostering, but Henderson is the guy we are starting until further notice.