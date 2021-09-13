How and what to watch for Wings vs. Aces

The Dallas Wings and Las Vegas Aces will square off for the final time in the 2021 WNBA regular season at 3:00 p.m. ET. The Wings (13-17) are coming off a tightly contested 77-76 win over the New York Liberty on Saturday, while the Aces (21-8) crushed the Minnesota Lynx 102-81 on Wednesday night.

The Aces currently lead the season 2-0 over the Wings, with their latest win happening on July 11. Las Vegas defeated Dallas 95-79, thanks to strong performances from A’ja Wilson and Dearica Hamby, who both scored 22 points a piece. Wilson also had 13 rebounds and 8 assists, while Hamby added 12 rebounds herself.

Game Time/TV Channel/Streaming

You can watch Wings vs. Aces on Monday, September 13th at 3:00 p.m. ET on NBA TV, MYLVTV in Las Vegas, and BSSW+ in Dallas. The game will be available via live stream at NBA.com and through WNBA League Pass.

Injury News

For the Aces, Hamby is listed as probable for today’s game with an ankle injury. Meanwhile, Liz Cambage is out due to health and safety protocols and Angel McCoughtry is out with a knee injury. As for the Wings, Satou Sabally (achilles), Isabelle Harrison (health and safety protocols), and Moriah Jefferson (hamstring) are all listed as out. Bella Alarie (knee) is listed as probable.

Playoff Implications

The Wings clinched a playoff spot on Saturday with their one-point victory over the Liberty. Dallas currently holds the seventh seed and is two games behind the Chicago Sky for sixth. The Aces clinched a single bye in the WNBA playoffs as the Phoenix Mercury lost 76-67 to the Connecticut Sun over the weekend.

Notable Storylines

The Aces will once again be without Cambage as they continue their march towards the playoffs. Las Vegas has a record of 2-1 in their last three games without Cambage, which includes a blowout win over the Lynx.

Monday’s game will feature two of the WNBA’s top-10 scorers in Arike Ogunbowale and A’ja Wilson. Wilson, last season’s MVP, is putting together another solid campaign, averaging 18.7 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. Ogunbowale has been a certified bucket getter since she was drafted and is one of the main reasons why Dallas is in the playoffs. The first-time all-star is averaging 18.5 points per game and shooting 36.9% from three-point range.

The Best Bet

We are going to lay the points with the Aces, who are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 home games. The last time these two teams played in July, Vegas dismantled the Wings by 19 points. We just saw the Aces take down the playoff-bound Lynx in easy fashion last week, who are currently third in the standings. Las Vegas is 7-4 when the spread is greater than 10 points or more this season. The Wings are 0-5 against the spread in their last five games. It’s also the first time that Dallas is double-digit underdogs this season.

Pick: Aces -11

