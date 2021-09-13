How Week 2 NFL odds have moved since opening Sunday evening

The NFL is headed into Monday Night Football this evening to close out Week 1, but we’re already seeing movement in odds for the coming Week 2 slate.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted odds for the first six weeks of the season prior to Week 1, then pulled them when Week 1 Sunday started, and re-opened them Sunday night. Since then, we’ve seen some modest moves, although a few have moved enough to raise some eyebrows.

We have four significant moves of more than a point in either the point spread or point total. Thursday Night Football features the Giants and Washington and overnight the total dropped from 43 to 41. The other big total move has Bills-Dolphins moving from 47 to 48.5. The former is not surprising given how poorly the two NFC East teams played. The latter likely suggests people think Buffalo bounces back from a poor Week 1 effort.

The two bigger point spread moves belong to Patriots-Jets and Chiefs-Ravens. New England opened as a 3.5-point favorite and that number already climbed to 5.5. Kansas City opened as a 1.5-point favorite and that line has moved to a full field goal. The Ravens play on Monday Night Football, so expect some adjustment depending on what we see to close out Week 1.

Here’s our full list of Week 2 odds as of lunchtime ET on Monday at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Mon, Sep 13 12 p.m.

Point spread: Washington -4

Point total: 41

Moneyline: WFT -220, NYG +180

Sun, Sep 12 7 p.m.

Point spread: Washington -4.5

Point total: 43

Moneyline: WFT -225, NYG +185

Offseason open

Point spread: Washington -3

Point total: 43

Mon, Sep 13 12 p.m.

Point spread: Bears -3

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: CHI -155, CIN +135

Sun, Sep 12 7 p.m.

Point spread: Bears -3

Point total: 45

Moneyline: CHI -165, CIN +145

Offseason open

Point spread: Bears -4

Point total: 45

Mon, Sep 13 12 p.m.

Point spread: Browns -12

Point total: 48

Moneyline: CLE -720, HOU +500

Sun, Sep 12 7 p.m.

Point spread: Browns -12

Point total: 47

Moneyline: CLE -1000, HOU +650

Offseason open

Point spread: Browns -13

Point total: 46

Mon, Sep 13 12 p.m.

Point spread: Rams -4

Point total: 47

Moneyline: LAR -210, IND +175

Sun, Sep 12 7 p.m.

Point spread: Rams -4.5

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: LAR -210, IND +175

Offseason open

Point spread: Rams -3

Point total: 45.5

Mon, Sep 13 12 p.m.

Point spread: Bills -3.5

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: BUF -190, MIA +160

Sun, Sep 12 7 p.m.

Point spread: Bills -2.5

Point total: 47

Moneyline: BUF -145, MIA +125

Offseason open

Point spread: Bills -2.5

Point total: 48.5

Mon, Sep 13 12 p.m.

Point spread: Patriots -5.5

Point total: 43

Moneyline: NE -255, NYJ +205

Sun, Sep 12 7 p.m.

Point spread: Patriots -3.5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: NE -195, NYJ +165

Offseason open

Point spread: Patriots -3.5

Point total: 42.5

Mon, Sep 13 12 p.m.

Point spread: 49ers -3.5

Point total: 49.5

Moneyline: SF -200, PHI +170

Sun, Sep 12 7 p.m.

Point spread: 49ers -3

Point total: 48

Moneyline: SF -165, PHI +145

Offseason open

Point spread: 49ers -4

Point total: 45.5

Mon, Sep 13 12 p.m.

Point spread: Steelers -6

Point total: 49

Moneyline: PIT -255, LV +205

Sun, Sep 12 7 p.m.

Point spread: Steelers -6

Point total: 49

Moneyline: PIT -255, LV +205

Offseason open

Point spread: Steelers -5.5

Point total: 49

Mon, Sep 13 12 p.m.

Point spread: Saints -3.5

Point total: 46

Moneyline: NO -180, CAR +155

Sun, Sep 12 7 p.m.

Point spread: Saints -3

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Saints -165, Panthers +145

Offseason open

Point spread: Saints -2

Point total: 47.5

Mon, Sep 13 12 p.m.

Point spread: Broncos -6

Point total: 45

Moneyline: DEN -280, JAX +225

Sun, Sep 12 7 p.m.

Point spread: Broncos -6.5

Point total: 44

Moneyline: DEN -300, JAX +235

Offseason open

Point spread: Broncos -2.5

Point total: 48.5

Mon, Sep 13 12 p.m.

Point spread: Cardinals -3.5

Point total: 51

Moneyline: ARI -200, MIN +170

Sun, Sep 12 7 p.m.

Point spread: Cardinals -4

Point total: 51

Moneyline: MIN +175, ARI -210

Offseason open

Point spread: Cardinals -2.5

Point total: 49.5

Mon, Sep 13 12 p.m.

Point spread: Bucs -12.5

Point total: 52

Moneyline: TB -800, ATL +550

Sun, Sep 12 7 p.m.

Point spread: Bucs -13

Point total: 52

Moneyline: TB -900, ATL +600

Offseason open

Point spread: Bucs -8.5

Point total: 52

Mon, Sep 13 12 p.m.

Point spread: Chargers -2.5

Point total: 55

Moneyline: LAC -145, DAL +125

Sun, Sep 12 7 p.m.

Point spread: Chargers -3

Point total: 50.5

Moneyline: LAC -150, DAL +130

Offseason open

Point spread: Chargers -2.5

Point total: 50.5

Mon, Sep 13 12 p.m.

Point spread: Seahawks -6

Point total: 53.5

Moneyline: SEA -280, TEN +225

Sun, Sep 12 7 p.m.

Point spread: Seahawks -5.5

Point total: 52.5

Moneyline: SEA -280, TEN +225

Offseason open

Point spread: Seahawks -3.5

Point total: 49

Mon, Sep 13 12 p.m.

Point spread: Chiefs -3

Point total: 55.5

Moneyline: KC -155, BAL +135

Sun, Sep 12 7 p.m.

Point spread: Chiefs -1.5

Point total: 54.5

Moneyline: KC -135, BAL +115

Offseason open

Point spread: Chiefs -1

Point total: 51.5

Mon, Sep 13 12 p.m.

Point spread: Packers -10.5

Point total: 48

Moneyline: GB -575, DET +410

Sun, Sep 12 7 p.m.

Point spread: Packers -10.5

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: GB -1100, DET +700

Offseason open

Point spread: Packers -10

Point total: 48

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.