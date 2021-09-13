How Week 2 NFL odds have moved since opening Sunday evening

The NFL is headed into Monday Night Football this evening to close out Week 1, but we’re already seeing movement in odds for the coming Week 2 slate.
DraftKings Sportsbook posted odds for the first six weeks of the season prior to Week 1, then pulled them when Week 1 Sunday started, and re-opened them Sunday night. Since then, we’ve seen some modest moves, although a few have moved enough to raise some eyebrows.
We have four significant moves of more than a point in either the point spread or point total. Thursday Night Football features the Giants and Washington and overnight the total dropped from 43 to 41. The other big total move has Bills-Dolphins moving from 47 to 48.5. The former is not surprising given how poorly the two NFC East teams played. The latter likely suggests people think Buffalo bounces back from a poor Week 1 effort.
The two bigger point spread moves belong to Patriots-Jets and Chiefs-Ravens. New England opened as a 3.5-point favorite and that number already climbed to 5.5. Kansas City opened as a 1.5-point favorite and that line has moved to a full field goal. The Ravens play on Monday Night Football, so expect some adjustment depending on what we see to close out Week 1.
Here’s our full list of Week 2 odds as of lunchtime ET on Monday at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Giants vs. Washington
Mon, Sep 13 12 p.m.
Point spread: Washington -4
Point total: 41
Moneyline: WFT -220, NYG +180
Sun, Sep 12 7 p.m.
Point spread: Washington -4.5
Point total: 43
Moneyline: WFT -225, NYG +185
Offseason open
Point spread: Washington -3
Point total: 43
Bengals vs. Bears
Mon, Sep 13 12 p.m.
Point spread: Bears -3
Point total: 45.5
Moneyline: CHI -155, CIN +135
Sun, Sep 12 7 p.m.
Point spread: Bears -3
Point total: 45
Moneyline: CHI -165, CIN +145
Offseason open
Point spread: Bears -4
Point total: 45
Texans vs. Browns
Mon, Sep 13 12 p.m.
Point spread: Browns -12
Point total: 48
Moneyline: CLE -720, HOU +500
Sun, Sep 12 7 p.m.
Point spread: Browns -12
Point total: 47
Moneyline: CLE -1000, HOU +650
Offseason open
Point spread: Browns -13
Point total: 46
Rams vs. Colts
Mon, Sep 13 12 p.m.
Point spread: Rams -4
Point total: 47
Moneyline: LAR -210, IND +175
Sun, Sep 12 7 p.m.
Point spread: Rams -4.5
Point total: 46.5
Moneyline: LAR -210, IND +175
Offseason open
Point spread: Rams -3
Point total: 45.5
Bills vs. Dolphins
Mon, Sep 13 12 p.m.
Point spread: Bills -3.5
Point total: 48.5
Moneyline: BUF -190, MIA +160
Sun, Sep 12 7 p.m.
Point spread: Bills -2.5
Point total: 47
Moneyline: BUF -145, MIA +125
Offseason open
Point spread: Bills -2.5
Point total: 48.5
Patriots vs. Jets
Mon, Sep 13 12 p.m.
Point spread: Patriots -5.5
Point total: 43
Moneyline: NE -255, NYJ +205
Sun, Sep 12 7 p.m.
Point spread: Patriots -3.5
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: NE -195, NYJ +165
Offseason open
Point spread: Patriots -3.5
Point total: 42.5
49ers vs. Eagles
Mon, Sep 13 12 p.m.
Point spread: 49ers -3.5
Point total: 49.5
Moneyline: SF -200, PHI +170
Sun, Sep 12 7 p.m.
Point spread: 49ers -3
Point total: 48
Moneyline: SF -165, PHI +145
Offseason open
Point spread: 49ers -4
Point total: 45.5
Raiders vs. Steelers
Mon, Sep 13 12 p.m.
Point spread: Steelers -6
Point total: 49
Moneyline: PIT -255, LV +205
Sun, Sep 12 7 p.m.
Point spread: Steelers -6
Point total: 49
Moneyline: PIT -255, LV +205
Offseason open
Point spread: Steelers -5.5
Point total: 49
Saints vs. Panthers
Mon, Sep 13 12 p.m.
Point spread: Saints -3.5
Point total: 46
Moneyline: NO -180, CAR +155
Sun, Sep 12 7 p.m.
Point spread: Saints -3
Point total: 46.5
Moneyline: Saints -165, Panthers +145
Offseason open
Point spread: Saints -2
Point total: 47.5
Broncos vs. Jaguars
Mon, Sep 13 12 p.m.
Point spread: Broncos -6
Point total: 45
Moneyline: DEN -280, JAX +225
Sun, Sep 12 7 p.m.
Point spread: Broncos -6.5
Point total: 44
Moneyline: DEN -300, JAX +235
Offseason open
Point spread: Broncos -2.5
Point total: 48.5
Vikings vs. Cardinals
Mon, Sep 13 12 p.m.
Point spread: Cardinals -3.5
Point total: 51
Moneyline: ARI -200, MIN +170
Sun, Sep 12 7 p.m.
Point spread: Cardinals -4
Point total: 51
Moneyline: MIN +175, ARI -210
Offseason open
Point spread: Cardinals -2.5
Point total: 49.5
Falcons vs. Bucs
Mon, Sep 13 12 p.m.
Point spread: Bucs -12.5
Point total: 52
Moneyline: TB -800, ATL +550
Sun, Sep 12 7 p.m.
Point spread: Bucs -13
Point total: 52
Moneyline: TB -900, ATL +600
Offseason open
Point spread: Bucs -8.5
Point total: 52
Cowboys vs. Chargers
Mon, Sep 13 12 p.m.
Point spread: Chargers -2.5
Point total: 55
Moneyline: LAC -145, DAL +125
Sun, Sep 12 7 p.m.
Point spread: Chargers -3
Point total: 50.5
Moneyline: LAC -150, DAL +130
Offseason open
Point spread: Chargers -2.5
Point total: 50.5
Titans vs. Seahawks
Mon, Sep 13 12 p.m.
Point spread: Seahawks -6
Point total: 53.5
Moneyline: SEA -280, TEN +225
Sun, Sep 12 7 p.m.
Point spread: Seahawks -5.5
Point total: 52.5
Moneyline: SEA -280, TEN +225
Offseason open
Point spread: Seahawks -3.5
Point total: 49
Chiefs vs. Ravens
Mon, Sep 13 12 p.m.
Point spread: Chiefs -3
Point total: 55.5
Moneyline: KC -155, BAL +135
Sun, Sep 12 7 p.m.
Point spread: Chiefs -1.5
Point total: 54.5
Moneyline: KC -135, BAL +115
Offseason open
Point spread: Chiefs -1
Point total: 51.5
Lions vs. Packers
Mon, Sep 13 12 p.m.
Point spread: Packers -10.5
Point total: 48
Moneyline: GB -575, DET +410
Sun, Sep 12 7 p.m.
Point spread: Packers -10.5
Point total: 48.5
Moneyline: GB -1100, DET +700
Offseason open
Point spread: Packers -10
Point total: 48
