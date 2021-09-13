Ryan Fitzpatrick to go on I.R. with hip subluxation

Washington Football Team quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick will go on I.R. with a hip subluxation, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Fitzpatrick took a hard hit in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers, knocking him from the game and now onto injure reserve. Fitzpatrick could return after three missed weeks, but there is no timetable yet surrounding this injury. It does look like this isn’t season ending, per Rapoport, but the recovery time is unknown.

Taylor Heinicke is Fitzpatrick’s direct backup and relieved him in Week 1. He will be in line to start for WFT moving forward. Heineke has shown some positive signs, but is still a middling starter at best. But he also shouldn’t be a downgrade to Fitzpatrick, who looked bad to start this game. Heinicke will get the start this Thursday night, when Washington takes on the New York Giants.

In relief against the Chargers, Heinicke completed 11-of-15 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown. He appeared to be an upgrade on Fitzpatrick in this game at least and we shouldn’t change our thoughts on the fantasy football value of Washington’s fantasy relevant players moving forward. While Heinicke is an add in 2QB leagues as a possible spot starter.