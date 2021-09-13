John Emery Jr. declared academically ineligible at LSU

LSU Tigers running back John Emery Jr. has been declared academically ineligible by for the Tigers this season. Head coach Ed Orgeron made the announcement during his weekly press conference on Monday.

News: Ed Orgeron announces John Emery is academically ineligible for the season. #LSU — Brody Miller (@BrodyAMiller) September 13, 2021

Emery had 75 carries for 378 yards in 2020 in nine games last season, but was expected to take on a bigger role in 2021. As a third-year player, Emery would be eligible for the 2022 NFL Draft, but he likely needs another season in college of solid performance before he would be realistically considered a candidate.

LSU was expected to be a factor in the SEC after a down year in 2020, but the Tigers have struggled early in the season. A loss in Week 1 to UCLA has severely dented the squad’s playoff hopes. The Tigers are currently +4500 to win the SEC according to DraftKings Sportsbook, putting them on the same level as Kentucky and Auburn.