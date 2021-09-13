Why Peyton and Eli Manning are announcing Monday Night Football and how to watch

ESPN is going all out with the first Monday Night Football megacast of of the new season tonight, utilizing multiple presentations across five different networks to present the Baltimore Ravens at the Las Vegas Raiders at 8 p.m. ET.

One of those will be headlined by the Manning brothers as ‘Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli’ will debut on ESPN2 and ESPN+. Scheduled for 10 editions of MNF this season, the show will feature Peyton and Eli kicking back and doing everything from providing serious analysis about the action on the field to cracking jokes about Peyton’s forehead. The aesthetic for viewers will be as if you’re sitting with a couple of dudes in a living room watching the big game ... if those dudes just so happened to be two Super Bowl winning quarterbacks from a football family dynasty.

Oh, and tonight’s first “Manning-Cast” will have a few guests swinging through...

OMAHA: @Seahawks QB Russell Wilson supposed to guest on ESPN's first Monday Night Football "Manning-Cast" with Peyton/Eli Manning tonight



Charles Barkley of Turner Sports will also kick it with the Manning's on ESPN's alternate MNF telecast. ManningCast will be on ESPN2 + ESPN+. — Michael McCarthy (@MMcCarthyREV) September 13, 2021

We’re bound to get at least one or a dozen memeable quotes from Charles Barkley out of this.

ESPN has spent the past few years toying around with multi-casts for big games, most notably the coaches film room they do for the College Football Playoff final. We’ll see hw successful this venture is as the Manning Brothers have been good in television roles since their respective retirements.