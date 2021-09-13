Lions WR Tyrell Williams placed in concussion protocol

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell announced on Monday that wide receiver Tyrell Williams is in the concussion protocol. Williams reportedly suffered the injury in Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.

The veteran wideout was tagged with a helmet-to-helmet by a Niners defensive back in the third quarter. Williams exited the contest and finished with two receptions (three targets) for 14 yards. He will now have to go through a set of tests this week to determine if he will play in the Lions’ next game against the Green Bay Packers.

If Williams does not pass the protocol, then the Lions’ wide receiver unit will be down to Kalif Raymond, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Trinity Benson, and Quintez Cephus. Raymond led the receivers with three receptions (four targets) for 50 yards. Tight end T.J. Hockenson was the Lions’ leading receiver in Sunday’s game with 8 receptions (10 targets) for 97 yards.