Rashaad Penny will be shut down with calf injury

The Seattle Seahawks will again be without their backup running back Rashaad Penny, as he will be shut down after injuring his calf in Week 1, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Penny had eight yards on two carries against the Colts before coming out of the game with calf tightness. It appears it was a little more than just tightness though. Rapoport says that an I.R. stint may be next for Penny.

DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer were both activated for this game along with starter Chris Carson. The team could go with just three backs or turn to Alex Collins and activate him as well. It appeared as though Collins was in the running for the No. 2 job in preseason and there’s a chance he could leapfrog Homer and Dallas for that job. Special teams play is likely what made him a healthy scratch in Week 1.

Carson remains the back to roster in fantasy football, but Collins could have some deeper league appeal if he can take over Penny’s role moving forward.