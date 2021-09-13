Raheem Mostert headed to IR, will miss 8 weeks

Head coach Kyle Shanahan says that San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert will miss approximately eight weeks with chipped cartilage in his knee, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

This is a tough blow to the 49ers, but they always have a stable of competent running backs to draw from and this season isn’t any different. Rookies Elijah Mitchell and Trey Sermon will step up along with James Hasty. The team put up big numbers on the Detroit Lions in Week one with Mostert going down early, as Hasty and Mitchell both found the end zone.

Trey Sermon, who had been running with the second team in training camp and preseason, was working with the scout team last week and ended up a healthy scratch on Sunday. IT was a surprise to be sure, and Mitchell took advantage, as he rushed 19 times for 104 yards and a touchdown. Hasty only saw two touches, but one was a 15-yard touchdown reception.

With Mostert out, Sermon will likely be activated for Week 2 against the Eagles. Shanahan is a pretty fickle coach it seems, so maybe Sermon shows something in practice this week that pushes him up the depth chart, but as it is, Mitchell should be the starter against Philadelphia and is a must add in all fantasy football leagues.