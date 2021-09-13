Giants TE Evan Engram did not practice on Monday

The New York Giants didn’t actually practice on Monday, as they prepare for their Thursday night matchup with the Washington Football Team, but they did put out an injury report. The most notable news for fantasy football was that tight end Evan Engram would have missed practice once again with his calf injury, per Dan Salomone.

Engram missed their Week 1 game against the Denver Broncos and Kyle Rudolph took over as the starter at tight end. Rudolph didn’t do much, but he did see five targets, catching two for eight yards. he was in on 48 snaps while TE Kaden Smith saw 28, per Pro Football Focus.

Their matchup with the Denver defense was tough, but it doesn’t get any easier against Washington. If Engram misses again, Rudolph would only be a useful player in 2TE leagues at this point, as Daniel Jones connected with his wide receivers better than his tight ends in Week 1.