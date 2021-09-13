Report: Saquon Barkley limited in practice

The New York Giants will continue to monitor RB Saquon Barkley’s workload early in the season as the star works back from an ACL injury he suffered a year ago. Barkley was listed as limited in Monday’s injury report, which is a sign his status for Thursday’s game against Washington Football Team is worth monitoring.

Barkley did play in New York’s opener against the Denver Broncos, but struggled to put up his usual star numbers. He had 26 yards and 10 carries and one yard on one reception as the Giants failed to register much offense in a 27-13 loss. He did lead the backfield in snaps, but Devontae Booker was in a timeshare with him. The team gets another tough matchup this week against Washington. Barkley has historically had success against Washington, with 397 rushing yards, 190 receiving yards and three touchdowns in three career games.

The Washington Football Team is currently a 3.5-point favorite for Thursday’s contest despite putting starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick on injured reserve after he suffered a hip injury in Week 1.