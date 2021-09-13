 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: Saquon Barkley limited in practice

The Giants running back did return in Week 1, but did not look like his usual self.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Denver Broncos v New York Giants
Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants looks on during the game against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium on September 12, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
The New York Giants will continue to monitor RB Saquon Barkley’s workload early in the season as the star works back from an ACL injury he suffered a year ago. Barkley was listed as limited in Monday’s injury report, which is a sign his status for Thursday’s game against Washington Football Team is worth monitoring.

Barkley did play in New York’s opener against the Denver Broncos, but struggled to put up his usual star numbers. He had 26 yards and 10 carries and one yard on one reception as the Giants failed to register much offense in a 27-13 loss. He did lead the backfield in snaps, but Devontae Booker was in a timeshare with him. The team gets another tough matchup this week against Washington. Barkley has historically had success against Washington, with 397 rushing yards, 190 receiving yards and three touchdowns in three career games.

The Washington Football Team is currently a 3.5-point favorite for Thursday’s contest despite putting starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick on injured reserve after he suffered a hip injury in Week 1.

