Week 3 college football odds and how lines have moved in first 24 hours

We’re continuing the build towards Week 3 of the college football season and there hasn’t been any dramatic movements on the lines of the marquee games in the first 24 hours.
There are just a few interesting occurrences to keep tabs on. Oddsmakers must be anticipating a strong road effort for Michigan State at No. 24 Miami as the total has jumped from 53.5 to 56 with the Hurricanes slightly dropping to a 6.5-point favorite. No. 7 Texas A&M has also creeped to being above four-touchdown favorites over New Mexico despite starting quarterback Haynes King fracturing his leg at Colorado on Saturday.
Here are the latest odds for Week 3 of the 2021 college football season from DraftKings Sportsbook.
No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 11 Florida
Mon Sep 13 5:30 p.m.
Point spread: Alabama -15.5
Point total: 58.5
Opening
Point spread: Alabama -14.5
Point total: 57
South Carolina vs. No. 2 Georgia
Mon Sep 13 5:30 p.m.
Point spread: Georgia -30.5
Point total: 48
Opening
Point spread: Georgia -32
Point total: 48
Nebraska at No. 3 Oklahoma
Mon Sep 13 5:30 p.m.
Point spread: Oklahoma -22
Point total: 61.5
Opening
Point spread: Oklahoma -22.5
Point total: 62.5
Stony Brook vs. No. 4 Oregon
Mon Sep 13 5:30 p.m.
Point spread: NL available
Point total:
Opening
Point spread: NL available
Point total:
Kent State vs. No. 5 Iowa
Mon Sep 13 5:30 p.m.
Point spread: Iowa -22.5
Point total: 55
Opening
Point spread: Iowa -23
Point total: 54
Georgia Tech vs. No. 6 Clemson
Mon Sep 13 5:30 p.m.
Point spread: Clemson -28.5
Point total: 51
Opening
Point spread: Clemson -29
Point total: 52
New Mexico vs. No. 7 Texas A&M
Mon Sep 13 5:30 p.m.
Point spread: Texas A&M -28.5
Point total: 51
Opening
Point spread: Texas A&M -26
Point total: 51
No. 8 Cincinnati vs. Indiana
Mon Sep 13 5:30 p.m.
Point spread: Cincinnati -3.5
Point total: 50.5
Opening
Point spread: Cincinnati -3
Point total: 51
Tulsa vs. No. 9 Ohio State
Mon Sep 13 5:30 p.m.
Point spread: Ohio State -26.5
Point total: 60
Opening
Point spread: Ohio State -27
Point total: 60.5
No. 22 Auburn vs. No. 10 Penn State
Mon Sep 13 5:30 p.m.
Point spread: Penn State -6
Point total: 53
Opening
Point spread: Penn State -5
Point total: 53.5
Purdue vs. No. 12 Notre Dame
Mon Sep 13 5:30 p.m.
Point spread: Notre Dame -7
Point total: 58.5
Opening
Point spread: Notre Dame -8.5
Point total: 59
Fresno State vs. No. 13 UCLA
Mon Sep 13 5:30 p.m.
Point spread: UCLA -11.5
Point total: 61
Opening
Point spread: UCLA -10
Point total: 61
No. 14 Iowa State vs. UNLV
Mon Sep 13 5:30 p.m.
Point spread: Iowa State -30
Point total: 52
Opening
Point spread: Iowa State -30
Point total: 51
No. 15 Virginia Tech vs. West Virginia
Mon Sep 13 5:30 p.m.
Point spread: West Virginia -3
Point total: 50.5
Opening
Point spread: West Virginia -2.5
Point total: 50.5
No. 16 Coastal Carolina vs. Buffalo
Mon Sep 13 5:30 p.m.
Point spread: Coastal Carolina -3.5
Point total: 58
Opening
Point spread: Coastal Carolina -11
Point total: 58.5
Tulane vs. No. 17 Ole Miss
Mon Sep 13 5:30 p.m.
Point spread: Ole Miss -14
Point total: 74
Opening
Point spread: Ole Miss -15
Point total: 73
No. 18 Wisconsin - Bye
No. 19 Arizona State vs. No. 23 BYU
Mon Sep 13 5:30 p.m.
Point spread: Arizona State -3.5
Point total: 51.5
Opening
Point spread: Arizona State -2
Point total: 50.5
Georgia Southern vs. No. 20 Arkansas
Mon Sep 13 5:30 p.m.
Point spread: Arkansas -23.5
Point total: 52.5
Opening
Point spread: Arkansas -22.5
Point total: 52.5
Virginia vs. No. 21 North Carolina
Mon Sep 13 5:30 p.m.
Point spread: UNC -9
Point total: 64.5
Opening
Point spread: UNC -9
Point total: 66
Michigan State vs. No. 24 Miami
Mon Sep 13 5:30 p.m.
Point spread: Miami -6.5
Point total: 56
Opening
Point spread: Miami -7
Point total: 53.5
Northern Illinois vs. No. 25 Michigan
Mon Sep 13 5:30 p.m.
Point spread: Michigan -27
Point total: 54.5
Opening
Point spread: Michigan -27
Point total: 55
