Week 3 college football odds and how lines have moved in first 24 hours

We’re continuing the build towards Week 3 of the college football season and there hasn’t been any dramatic movements on the lines of the marquee games in the first 24 hours.

There are just a few interesting occurrences to keep tabs on. Oddsmakers must be anticipating a strong road effort for Michigan State at No. 24 Miami as the total has jumped from 53.5 to 56 with the Hurricanes slightly dropping to a 6.5-point favorite. No. 7 Texas A&M has also creeped to being above four-touchdown favorites over New Mexico despite starting quarterback Haynes King fracturing his leg at Colorado on Saturday.

Here are the latest odds for Week 3 of the 2021 college football season from DraftKings Sportsbook.

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 11 Florida

Mon Sep 13 5:30 p.m.

Point spread: Alabama -15.5

Point total: 58.5

Opening

Point spread: Alabama -14.5

Point total: 57

South Carolina vs. No. 2 Georgia

Mon Sep 13 5:30 p.m.

Point spread: Georgia -30.5

Point total: 48

Opening

Point spread: Georgia -32

Point total: 48

Nebraska at No. 3 Oklahoma

Mon Sep 13 5:30 p.m.

Point spread: Oklahoma -22

Point total: 61.5

Opening

Point spread: Oklahoma -22.5

Point total: 62.5

Stony Brook vs. No. 4 Oregon

Mon Sep 13 5:30 p.m.

Point spread: NL available

Point total:

Opening

Point spread: NL available

Point total:

Kent State vs. No. 5 Iowa

Mon Sep 13 5:30 p.m.

Point spread: Iowa -22.5

Point total: 55

Opening

Point spread: Iowa -23

Point total: 54

Georgia Tech vs. No. 6 Clemson

Mon Sep 13 5:30 p.m.

Point spread: Clemson -28.5

Point total: 51

Opening

Point spread: Clemson -29

Point total: 52

New Mexico vs. No. 7 Texas A&M

Mon Sep 13 5:30 p.m.

Point spread: Texas A&M -28.5

Point total: 51

Opening

Point spread: Texas A&M -26

Point total: 51

No. 8 Cincinnati vs. Indiana

Mon Sep 13 5:30 p.m.

Point spread: Cincinnati -3.5

Point total: 50.5

Opening

Point spread: Cincinnati -3

Point total: 51

Tulsa vs. No. 9 Ohio State

Mon Sep 13 5:30 p.m.

Point spread: Ohio State -26.5

Point total: 60

Opening

Point spread: Ohio State -27

Point total: 60.5

No. 22 Auburn vs. No. 10 Penn State

Mon Sep 13 5:30 p.m.

Point spread: Penn State -6

Point total: 53

Opening

Point spread: Penn State -5

Point total: 53.5

Purdue vs. No. 12 Notre Dame

Mon Sep 13 5:30 p.m.

Point spread: Notre Dame -7

Point total: 58.5

Opening

Point spread: Notre Dame -8.5

Point total: 59

Fresno State vs. No. 13 UCLA

Mon Sep 13 5:30 p.m.

Point spread: UCLA -11.5

Point total: 61

Opening

Point spread: UCLA -10

Point total: 61

No. 14 Iowa State vs. UNLV

Mon Sep 13 5:30 p.m.

Point spread: Iowa State -30

Point total: 52

Opening

Point spread: Iowa State -30

Point total: 51

No. 15 Virginia Tech vs. West Virginia

Mon Sep 13 5:30 p.m.

Point spread: West Virginia -3

Point total: 50.5

Opening

Point spread: West Virginia -2.5

Point total: 50.5

No. 16 Coastal Carolina vs. Buffalo

Mon Sep 13 5:30 p.m.

Point spread: Coastal Carolina -3.5

Point total: 58

Opening

Point spread: Coastal Carolina -11

Point total: 58.5

Tulane vs. No. 17 Ole Miss

Mon Sep 13 5:30 p.m.

Point spread: Ole Miss -14

Point total: 74

Opening

Point spread: Ole Miss -15

Point total: 73

No. 18 Wisconsin - Bye

No. 19 Arizona State vs. No. 23 BYU

Mon Sep 13 5:30 p.m.

Point spread: Arizona State -3.5

Point total: 51.5

Opening

Point spread: Arizona State -2

Point total: 50.5

Georgia Southern vs. No. 20 Arkansas

Mon Sep 13 5:30 p.m.

Point spread: Arkansas -23.5

Point total: 52.5

Opening

Point spread: Arkansas -22.5

Point total: 52.5

Virginia vs. No. 21 North Carolina

Mon Sep 13 5:30 p.m.

Point spread: UNC -9

Point total: 64.5

Opening

Point spread: UNC -9

Point total: 66

Michigan State vs. No. 24 Miami

Mon Sep 13 5:30 p.m.

Point spread: Miami -6.5

Point total: 56

Opening

Point spread: Miami -7

Point total: 53.5

Northern Illinois vs. No. 25 Michigan

Mon Sep 13 5:30 p.m.

Point spread: Michigan -27

Point total: 54.5

Opening

Point spread: Michigan -27

Point total: 55

