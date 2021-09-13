Opening odds for 2021 Fortinet Championship

The 2021-22 PGA Tour season will begin this week with the 2021 Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort and Spa North in Napa, CA. The championship runs from Thursday, Sept. 16 to Sunday, Sept. 19 and will be televised on the Golf Channel. The purse for the event is set at $7,000,000.

Last year, Stewart Cink won the championship after finishing with a -21 for the tournament. Cink’s best rounds were the final two as he shot a 65 each time. He also won $1,188,000 and picked up 500 FedEx Cup points. The 48-year-old Cink will not be playing in this year’s tournament.

Jon Rahm, who won the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines this summer and finished second in the 2021 FedExCup Playoffs, is the favorite to win this weekend’s event with +300 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He also has the best odds to finish inside the top-5 (-165) and top-10 (-130). Webb Simpson has the second-best odds to win the tournament at +1400. Simpson recently finished tied for 12th in the BMW Championship, which took place last month.

2021 Fortinet Championship opening odds Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Jon Rahm +300 -165 -330 Webb Simpson +1400 +280 +130 Kevin Na +1600 +280 +130 Will Zalatoris +2200 +450 +220 Hideki Matsuyama +2200 +450 +220 Cameron Tringale +3000 +550 +250 Charley Hoffman +3500 +600 +275 Harold Varner +4000 +700 +330 Sebastian Munoz +4500 +900 +400 Marc Leishman +4500 +900 +400 Cameron Champ +4500 +900 +400 Si Woo Kim +5000 +900 +400 Mito Pereira +5000 +900 +400 Emiliano Grillo +5000 +900 +400 Pat Perez +6000 +1000 +500 Maverick McNealy +6000 +1200 +550 Max Homa +6500 +1200 +550 Brendon Todd +6500 +1400 +600 Talor Gooch +6500 +1200 +550 Stephan Jaeger +7000 +1400 +600 Chez Reavie +7000 +1400 +600 Brandt Snedeker +7000 +1400 +600 Chad Ramey +7000 +1400 +600 Taylor Moore +7000 +1400 +600 Lanto Griffin +8000 +1600 +700 Patton Kizzire +8000 +1600 +700 Roger Sloan +8000 +1600 +700 Phil Mickelson +8000 +1600 +700 Adam Hadwin +8000 +1600 +700 Aaron Rai +8000 +1600 +700 Greyson Sigg +8000 +1600 +700 Lucas Herbert +8000 +1600 +700 Charles Howell +8000 +1600 +700 Doug Ghim +8000 +1500 +700 Taylor Pendrith +9000 +1800 +800 Harry Higgs +10000 +2000 +900 Sahith Theegala +10000 +2000 +900 Ryan Moore +10000 +2000 +900 Brian Stuard +10000 +2000 +900 Brendan Steele +10000 +2000 +900 Cheng-Tsung Pan +10000 +2000 +900 Hank Lebioda +11000 +2000 +900 Patrick Rodgers +11000 +2000 +900 Adam Schenk +11000 +2000 +900 Troy Merritt +11000 +2000 +900 Kiradech Aphibarnrat +11000 +2500 +1100 Alex Smalley +11000 +2000 +900 Tom Hoge +11000 +2500 +1100 Nick Taylor +13000 +2500 +1100 J.T Poston +13000 +2500 +1100 Hudson Swafford +13000 +2500 +1100 Sepp Straka +13000 +3000 +1300 Dylan Frittelli +13000 +2500 +1100 Joseph Bramlett +13000 +2500 +1100 Luke List +15000 +2000 +1100 Lee Hodges +15000 +3000 +1300 Vincent Whaley +15000 +3000 +1300 Nick Hardy +15000 +3000 +1300 Danny Willett +15000 +3000 +1300 Scott Stallings +15000 +3000 +1300 Scott Piercy +15000 +3000 +1300 Russell Knox +15000 +3000 +1300 Peter Uihlein +15000 +3000 +1300 Adam Svensson +15000 +3000 +1300 Hayden Buckley +15000 +3000 +1300 Matt Kuchar +15000 +3000 +1300 Joshua Creel +15000 +3000 +1300 John Huh +15000 +3000 +1300 Ryan Armour +15000 +3500 +1600 Kyle Stanley +15000 +3000 +1300 Bo Hoag +15000 +3000 +1300 Michael Thompson +15000 +3000 +1300 Mark Hubbard +15000 +3000 +1300 Doc Redman +15000 +3000 +1300 Chesson Hadley +18000 +3500 +1600 Kevin Yu +20000 +3500 +1600 Kevin Tway +20000 +3500 +1600 Jason Dufner +20000 +4000 +1600 David Skinns +20000 +3500 +1600 David Lipsky +20000 +3500 +1600 Sam Ryder +20000 +3500 +1600 Turk Pettit +20000 +3500 +1600 Dylan Wu +20000 +3500 +1600 Brice Garnett +20000 +3500 +1600 Brandon Hagy +20000 +3500 +1600 Cameron Young +20000 +3500 +1600 Cameron Percy +20000 +3500 +1600 Callum Tarren +20000 +3500 +1600 Ben Kohles +20000 +3500 +1600 Andrew Putnam +20000 +4500 +1800 Andrew Novak +20000 +3500 +1600 Dawie Van Der Walt +20000 +3500 +1600 Kurt Kitayama +25000 +4500 +2200 Kramer Hickok +25000 +4500 +1800 Kevin Chappell +25000 +4500 +2200 Jim Herman +25000 +4500 +2200 Sean O'Hair +25000 +4500 +2200 Danny Lee +25000 +4500 +2200 Scott Gutschewski +25000 +4500 +2200 James Hahn +25000 +4500 +2200 Adam Long +25000 +4500 +2200 Davis Riley +25000 +4500 +2200 Seth Reeves +25000 +4500 +2200 Justin Lower +25000 +4500 +2200 Trey Mullinax +25000 +6000 +2800 Bronson Burgoon +25000 +4500 +2200 Brett Drewitt +25000 +4500 +2200 Brandon Wu +25000 +4500 +2200 Bo Van Pelt +25000 +4500 +2200 Max McGreevy +25000 +4500 +2200 Matthew NeSmith +25000 +4500 +2200 Beau Hossler +25000 +4500 +2200 Austin Smotherman +25000 +4500 +2200 Denny McCarthy +25000 +4500 +2200 Jamie Lovemark +30000 +6000 +2800 Tyler McCumber +30000 +3500 +1400 Tyler Duncan +30000 +6000 +2800 Quade Cummins +30000 +6000 +2800 Nate Lashley +30000 +6000 +2800 Michael Gligic +30000 +6000 +2800 Curtis Thompson +30000 +6000 +2800 Chris Stroud +30000 +6000 +2800 Trevor Werbylo +30000 +6000 +2800 Bill Haas +30000 +6000 +2800 J.J Spaun +30000 +6000 +2800 Ben Martin +30000 +6000 +2800 Austin Cook +30000 +6000 +2800 Andrew Landry +30000 +6000 +2800 Nick Watney +35000 +8000 +3500 Aaron Baddeley +35000 +8000 +3500 Wyndham Clark +35000 +8000 +3500 John Augenstein +35000 +8000 +3500 Jared Wolfe +35000 +8000 +3500 Vaughn Taylor +40000 +8000 +3500 Paul Barjon +40000 +8000 +3500 D.J. Trahan +40000 +8000 +3500 Peter Malnati +40000 +8000 +2500 J.B Holmes +40000 +8000 +3500 William McGirt +40000 +8000 +3500 Seung-Yul Noh +40000 +8000 +3500 David Hearn +40000 +8000 +3500 Jonathan Byrd +40000 +8000 +3500 Scott Brown +40000 +8000 +3500 Kelly Kraft +40000 +8000 +3500 Chase Seiffert +40000 +8000 +3500 Sunghoon Kang +40000 +8000 +3500 Martin Trainer +50000 +10000 +5000 Michael Duncan +50000 +10000 +5000 Jonas Blixt +50000 +10000 +5000 Kevin Stadler +50000 +10000 +5000 Jim Knous +50000 +10000 +5000 Ted Potter +50000 +10000 +5000

