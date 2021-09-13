Opening odds for 2021 Fortinet Championship

The 2021-22 PGA Tour season will begin this week with the 2021 Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort and Spa North in Napa, CA. The championship runs from Thursday, Sept. 16 to Sunday, Sept. 19 and will be televised on the Golf Channel. The purse for the event is set at $7,000,000.
Last year, Stewart Cink won the championship after finishing with a -21 for the tournament. Cink’s best rounds were the final two as he shot a 65 each time. He also won $1,188,000 and picked up 500 FedEx Cup points. The 48-year-old Cink will not be playing in this year’s tournament.
Jon Rahm, who won the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines this summer and finished second in the 2021 FedExCup Playoffs, is the favorite to win this weekend’s event with +300 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He also has the best odds to finish inside the top-5 (-165) and top-10 (-130). Webb Simpson has the second-best odds to win the tournament at +1400. Simpson recently finished tied for 12th in the BMW Championship, which took place last month.
2021 Fortinet Championship opening odds
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Jon Rahm
|+300
|-165
|-330
|Webb Simpson
|+1400
|+280
|+130
|Kevin Na
|+1600
|+280
|+130
|Will Zalatoris
|+2200
|+450
|+220
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+2200
|+450
|+220
|Cameron Tringale
|+3000
|+550
|+250
|Charley Hoffman
|+3500
|+600
|+275
|Harold Varner
|+4000
|+700
|+330
|Sebastian Munoz
|+4500
|+900
|+400
|Marc Leishman
|+4500
|+900
|+400
|Cameron Champ
|+4500
|+900
|+400
|Si Woo Kim
|+5000
|+900
|+400
|Mito Pereira
|+5000
|+900
|+400
|Emiliano Grillo
|+5000
|+900
|+400
|Pat Perez
|+6000
|+1000
|+500
|Maverick McNealy
|+6000
|+1200
|+550
|Max Homa
|+6500
|+1200
|+550
|Brendon Todd
|+6500
|+1400
|+600
|Talor Gooch
|+6500
|+1200
|+550
|Stephan Jaeger
|+7000
|+1400
|+600
|Chez Reavie
|+7000
|+1400
|+600
|Brandt Snedeker
|+7000
|+1400
|+600
|Chad Ramey
|+7000
|+1400
|+600
|Taylor Moore
|+7000
|+1400
|+600
|Lanto Griffin
|+8000
|+1600
|+700
|Patton Kizzire
|+8000
|+1600
|+700
|Roger Sloan
|+8000
|+1600
|+700
|Phil Mickelson
|+8000
|+1600
|+700
|Adam Hadwin
|+8000
|+1600
|+700
|Aaron Rai
|+8000
|+1600
|+700
|Greyson Sigg
|+8000
|+1600
|+700
|Lucas Herbert
|+8000
|+1600
|+700
|Charles Howell
|+8000
|+1600
|+700
|Doug Ghim
|+8000
|+1500
|+700
|Taylor Pendrith
|+9000
|+1800
|+800
|Harry Higgs
|+10000
|+2000
|+900
|Sahith Theegala
|+10000
|+2000
|+900
|Ryan Moore
|+10000
|+2000
|+900
|Brian Stuard
|+10000
|+2000
|+900
|Brendan Steele
|+10000
|+2000
|+900
|Cheng-Tsung Pan
|+10000
|+2000
|+900
|Hank Lebioda
|+11000
|+2000
|+900
|Patrick Rodgers
|+11000
|+2000
|+900
|Adam Schenk
|+11000
|+2000
|+900
|Troy Merritt
|+11000
|+2000
|+900
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|+11000
|+2500
|+1100
|Alex Smalley
|+11000
|+2000
|+900
|Tom Hoge
|+11000
|+2500
|+1100
|Nick Taylor
|+13000
|+2500
|+1100
|J.T Poston
|+13000
|+2500
|+1100
|Hudson Swafford
|+13000
|+2500
|+1100
|Sepp Straka
|+13000
|+3000
|+1300
|Dylan Frittelli
|+13000
|+2500
|+1100
|Joseph Bramlett
|+13000
|+2500
|+1100
|Luke List
|+15000
|+2000
|+1100
|Lee Hodges
|+15000
|+3000
|+1300
|Vincent Whaley
|+15000
|+3000
|+1300
|Nick Hardy
|+15000
|+3000
|+1300
|Danny Willett
|+15000
|+3000
|+1300
|Scott Stallings
|+15000
|+3000
|+1300
|Scott Piercy
|+15000
|+3000
|+1300
|Russell Knox
|+15000
|+3000
|+1300
|Peter Uihlein
|+15000
|+3000
|+1300
|Adam Svensson
|+15000
|+3000
|+1300
|Hayden Buckley
|+15000
|+3000
|+1300
|Matt Kuchar
|+15000
|+3000
|+1300
|Joshua Creel
|+15000
|+3000
|+1300
|John Huh
|+15000
|+3000
|+1300
|Ryan Armour
|+15000
|+3500
|+1600
|Kyle Stanley
|+15000
|+3000
|+1300
|Bo Hoag
|+15000
|+3000
|+1300
|Michael Thompson
|+15000
|+3000
|+1300
|Mark Hubbard
|+15000
|+3000
|+1300
|Doc Redman
|+15000
|+3000
|+1300
|Chesson Hadley
|+18000
|+3500
|+1600
|Kevin Yu
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Kevin Tway
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Jason Dufner
|+20000
|+4000
|+1600
|David Skinns
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|David Lipsky
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Sam Ryder
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Turk Pettit
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Dylan Wu
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Brice Garnett
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Brandon Hagy
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Cameron Young
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Cameron Percy
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Callum Tarren
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Ben Kohles
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Andrew Putnam
|+20000
|+4500
|+1800
|Andrew Novak
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Dawie Van Der Walt
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Kurt Kitayama
|+25000
|+4500
|+2200
|Kramer Hickok
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Kevin Chappell
|+25000
|+4500
|+2200
|Jim Herman
|+25000
|+4500
|+2200
|Sean O'Hair
|+25000
|+4500
|+2200
|Danny Lee
|+25000
|+4500
|+2200
|Scott Gutschewski
|+25000
|+4500
|+2200
|James Hahn
|+25000
|+4500
|+2200
|Adam Long
|+25000
|+4500
|+2200
|Davis Riley
|+25000
|+4500
|+2200
|Seth Reeves
|+25000
|+4500
|+2200
|Justin Lower
|+25000
|+4500
|+2200
|Trey Mullinax
|+25000
|+6000
|+2800
|Bronson Burgoon
|+25000
|+4500
|+2200
|Brett Drewitt
|+25000
|+4500
|+2200
|Brandon Wu
|+25000
|+4500
|+2200
|Bo Van Pelt
|+25000
|+4500
|+2200
|Max McGreevy
|+25000
|+4500
|+2200
|Matthew NeSmith
|+25000
|+4500
|+2200
|Beau Hossler
|+25000
|+4500
|+2200
|Austin Smotherman
|+25000
|+4500
|+2200
|Denny McCarthy
|+25000
|+4500
|+2200
|Jamie Lovemark
|+30000
|+6000
|+2800
|Tyler McCumber
|+30000
|+3500
|+1400
|Tyler Duncan
|+30000
|+6000
|+2800
|Quade Cummins
|+30000
|+6000
|+2800
|Nate Lashley
|+30000
|+6000
|+2800
|Michael Gligic
|+30000
|+6000
|+2800
|Curtis Thompson
|+30000
|+6000
|+2800
|Chris Stroud
|+30000
|+6000
|+2800
|Trevor Werbylo
|+30000
|+6000
|+2800
|Bill Haas
|+30000
|+6000
|+2800
|J.J Spaun
|+30000
|+6000
|+2800
|Ben Martin
|+30000
|+6000
|+2800
|Austin Cook
|+30000
|+6000
|+2800
|Andrew Landry
|+30000
|+6000
|+2800
|Nick Watney
|+35000
|+8000
|+3500
|Aaron Baddeley
|+35000
|+8000
|+3500
|Wyndham Clark
|+35000
|+8000
|+3500
|John Augenstein
|+35000
|+8000
|+3500
|Jared Wolfe
|+35000
|+8000
|+3500
|Vaughn Taylor
|+40000
|+8000
|+3500
|Paul Barjon
|+40000
|+8000
|+3500
|D.J. Trahan
|+40000
|+8000
|+3500
|Peter Malnati
|+40000
|+8000
|+2500
|J.B Holmes
|+40000
|+8000
|+3500
|William McGirt
|+40000
|+8000
|+3500
|Seung-Yul Noh
|+40000
|+8000
|+3500
|David Hearn
|+40000
|+8000
|+3500
|Jonathan Byrd
|+40000
|+8000
|+3500
|Scott Brown
|+40000
|+8000
|+3500
|Kelly Kraft
|+40000
|+8000
|+3500
|Chase Seiffert
|+40000
|+8000
|+3500
|Sunghoon Kang
|+40000
|+8000
|+3500
|Martin Trainer
|+50000
|+10000
|+5000
|Michael Duncan
|+50000
|+10000
|+5000
|Jonas Blixt
|+50000
|+10000
|+5000
|Kevin Stadler
|+50000
|+10000
|+5000
|Jim Knous
|+50000
|+10000
|+5000
|Ted Potter
|+50000
|+10000
|+5000
|+900
|+1200
|+1400
|+1400
|+1600
|+1600
|+2000
|+2500
|+2800
|+2800
|+2800
|+3300
|+3300
|+3300
|+3300
|+3300
|+4000
|+4000
|+4000
|+4000
|+5000
|+5000
|+5000
|+5000
|+5000
|+5000
|+5000
|+5000
|+6600
|+6600
|+6600
|+6600
|+6600
|+6600
|+6600
|+6600
|+8000
|+8000
|+8000
|+8000
|+8000
|+8000
|+8000
|+8000
|+10000
|+10000
|+10000
|+10000
|+12500
|+12500
|+12500
|+12500
|+12500
|+12500
|+12500
|+12500
|+12500
|+15000
|+15000
|+15000
|+15000
|+15000
|+15000
|+15000
|+15000
|+15000
|+15000
|+15000
|+15000
|+15000
|+15000
|+15000
|+20000
|+20000
|+20000
|+20000
|+20000
|+20000
|+25000
|+25000
|+25000
|+25000
|+25000
|+25000
|+25000
|+25000
|+25000
|+25000
|+35000
|+35000
|+35000
|+35000
|+35000
|+35000
|+35000
|+50000
|+50000
|+50000
|+50000
|+50000
|+50000
|+100000
|+100000
|+100000
|+200000
|+200000
|+200000
