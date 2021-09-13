 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Opening odds for 2021 Fortinet Championship

The 2021 Fortinet Championship will kickoff the 2021-22 PGA Tour season on Thursday.

By Jovan C. Alford
Jon Rahm examines the green of the 15th hole while lining up his shot during the final round of the PGA Tour Championship on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Austin McAfee/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2021-22 PGA Tour season will begin this week with the 2021 Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort and Spa North in Napa, CA. The championship runs from Thursday, Sept. 16 to Sunday, Sept. 19 and will be televised on the Golf Channel. The purse for the event is set at $7,000,000.

Last year, Stewart Cink won the championship after finishing with a -21 for the tournament. Cink’s best rounds were the final two as he shot a 65 each time. He also won $1,188,000 and picked up 500 FedEx Cup points. The 48-year-old Cink will not be playing in this year’s tournament.

Jon Rahm, who won the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines this summer and finished second in the 2021 FedExCup Playoffs, is the favorite to win this weekend’s event with +300 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He also has the best odds to finish inside the top-5 (-165) and top-10 (-130). Webb Simpson has the second-best odds to win the tournament at +1400. Simpson recently finished tied for 12th in the BMW Championship, which took place last month.

2021 Fortinet Championship opening odds

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Jon Rahm +300 -165 -330
Webb Simpson +1400 +280 +130
Kevin Na +1600 +280 +130
Will Zalatoris +2200 +450 +220
Hideki Matsuyama +2200 +450 +220
Cameron Tringale +3000 +550 +250
Charley Hoffman +3500 +600 +275
Harold Varner +4000 +700 +330
Sebastian Munoz +4500 +900 +400
Marc Leishman +4500 +900 +400
Cameron Champ +4500 +900 +400
Si Woo Kim +5000 +900 +400
Mito Pereira +5000 +900 +400
Emiliano Grillo +5000 +900 +400
Pat Perez +6000 +1000 +500
Maverick McNealy +6000 +1200 +550
Max Homa +6500 +1200 +550
Brendon Todd +6500 +1400 +600
Talor Gooch +6500 +1200 +550
Stephan Jaeger +7000 +1400 +600
Chez Reavie +7000 +1400 +600
Brandt Snedeker +7000 +1400 +600
Chad Ramey +7000 +1400 +600
Taylor Moore +7000 +1400 +600
Lanto Griffin +8000 +1600 +700
Patton Kizzire +8000 +1600 +700
Roger Sloan +8000 +1600 +700
Phil Mickelson +8000 +1600 +700
Adam Hadwin +8000 +1600 +700
Aaron Rai +8000 +1600 +700
Greyson Sigg +8000 +1600 +700
Lucas Herbert +8000 +1600 +700
Charles Howell +8000 +1600 +700
Doug Ghim +8000 +1500 +700
Taylor Pendrith +9000 +1800 +800
Harry Higgs +10000 +2000 +900
Sahith Theegala +10000 +2000 +900
Ryan Moore +10000 +2000 +900
Brian Stuard +10000 +2000 +900
Brendan Steele +10000 +2000 +900
Cheng-Tsung Pan +10000 +2000 +900
Hank Lebioda +11000 +2000 +900
Patrick Rodgers +11000 +2000 +900
Adam Schenk +11000 +2000 +900
Troy Merritt +11000 +2000 +900
Kiradech Aphibarnrat +11000 +2500 +1100
Alex Smalley +11000 +2000 +900
Tom Hoge +11000 +2500 +1100
Nick Taylor +13000 +2500 +1100
J.T Poston +13000 +2500 +1100
Hudson Swafford +13000 +2500 +1100
Sepp Straka +13000 +3000 +1300
Dylan Frittelli +13000 +2500 +1100
Joseph Bramlett +13000 +2500 +1100
Luke List +15000 +2000 +1100
Lee Hodges +15000 +3000 +1300
Vincent Whaley +15000 +3000 +1300
Nick Hardy +15000 +3000 +1300
Danny Willett +15000 +3000 +1300
Scott Stallings +15000 +3000 +1300
Scott Piercy +15000 +3000 +1300
Russell Knox +15000 +3000 +1300
Peter Uihlein +15000 +3000 +1300
Adam Svensson +15000 +3000 +1300
Hayden Buckley +15000 +3000 +1300
Matt Kuchar +15000 +3000 +1300
Joshua Creel +15000 +3000 +1300
John Huh +15000 +3000 +1300
Ryan Armour +15000 +3500 +1600
Kyle Stanley +15000 +3000 +1300
Bo Hoag +15000 +3000 +1300
Michael Thompson +15000 +3000 +1300
Mark Hubbard +15000 +3000 +1300
Doc Redman +15000 +3000 +1300
Chesson Hadley +18000 +3500 +1600
Kevin Yu +20000 +3500 +1600
Kevin Tway +20000 +3500 +1600
Jason Dufner +20000 +4000 +1600
David Skinns +20000 +3500 +1600
David Lipsky +20000 +3500 +1600
Sam Ryder +20000 +3500 +1600
Turk Pettit +20000 +3500 +1600
Dylan Wu +20000 +3500 +1600
Brice Garnett +20000 +3500 +1600
Brandon Hagy +20000 +3500 +1600
Cameron Young +20000 +3500 +1600
Cameron Percy +20000 +3500 +1600
Callum Tarren +20000 +3500 +1600
Ben Kohles +20000 +3500 +1600
Andrew Putnam +20000 +4500 +1800
Andrew Novak +20000 +3500 +1600
Dawie Van Der Walt +20000 +3500 +1600
Kurt Kitayama +25000 +4500 +2200
Kramer Hickok +25000 +4500 +1800
Kevin Chappell +25000 +4500 +2200
Jim Herman +25000 +4500 +2200
Sean O'Hair +25000 +4500 +2200
Danny Lee +25000 +4500 +2200
Scott Gutschewski +25000 +4500 +2200
James Hahn +25000 +4500 +2200
Adam Long +25000 +4500 +2200
Davis Riley +25000 +4500 +2200
Seth Reeves +25000 +4500 +2200
Justin Lower +25000 +4500 +2200
Trey Mullinax +25000 +6000 +2800
Bronson Burgoon +25000 +4500 +2200
Brett Drewitt +25000 +4500 +2200
Brandon Wu +25000 +4500 +2200
Bo Van Pelt +25000 +4500 +2200
Max McGreevy +25000 +4500 +2200
Matthew NeSmith +25000 +4500 +2200
Beau Hossler +25000 +4500 +2200
Austin Smotherman +25000 +4500 +2200
Denny McCarthy +25000 +4500 +2200
Jamie Lovemark +30000 +6000 +2800
Tyler McCumber +30000 +3500 +1400
Tyler Duncan +30000 +6000 +2800
Quade Cummins +30000 +6000 +2800
Nate Lashley +30000 +6000 +2800
Michael Gligic +30000 +6000 +2800
Curtis Thompson +30000 +6000 +2800
Chris Stroud +30000 +6000 +2800
Trevor Werbylo +30000 +6000 +2800
Bill Haas +30000 +6000 +2800
J.J Spaun +30000 +6000 +2800
Ben Martin +30000 +6000 +2800
Austin Cook +30000 +6000 +2800
Andrew Landry +30000 +6000 +2800
Nick Watney +35000 +8000 +3500
Aaron Baddeley +35000 +8000 +3500
Wyndham Clark +35000 +8000 +3500
John Augenstein +35000 +8000 +3500
Jared Wolfe +35000 +8000 +3500
Vaughn Taylor +40000 +8000 +3500
Paul Barjon +40000 +8000 +3500
D.J. Trahan +40000 +8000 +3500
Peter Malnati +40000 +8000 +2500
J.B Holmes +40000 +8000 +3500
William McGirt +40000 +8000 +3500
Seung-Yul Noh +40000 +8000 +3500
David Hearn +40000 +8000 +3500
Jonathan Byrd +40000 +8000 +3500
Scott Brown +40000 +8000 +3500
Kelly Kraft +40000 +8000 +3500
Chase Seiffert +40000 +8000 +3500
Sunghoon Kang +40000 +8000 +3500
Martin Trainer +50000 +10000 +5000
Michael Duncan +50000 +10000 +5000
Jonas Blixt +50000 +10000 +5000
Kevin Stadler +50000 +10000 +5000
Jim Knous +50000 +10000 +5000
Ted Potter +50000 +10000 +5000
+900
+1200
+1400
+1400
+1600
+1600
+2000
+2500
+2800
+2800
+2800
+3300
+3300
+3300
+3300
+3300
+4000
+4000
+4000
+4000
+5000
+5000
+5000
+5000
+5000
+5000
+5000
+5000
+6600
+6600
+6600
+6600
+6600
+6600
+6600
+6600
+8000
+8000
+8000
+8000
+8000
+8000
+8000
+8000
+10000
+10000
+10000
+10000
+12500
+12500
+12500
+12500
+12500
+12500
+12500
+12500
+12500
+15000
+15000
+15000
+15000
+15000
+15000
+15000
+15000
+15000
+15000
+15000
+15000
+15000
+15000
+15000
+20000
+20000
+20000
+20000
+20000
+20000
+25000
+25000
+25000
+25000
+25000
+25000
+25000
+25000
+25000
+25000
+35000
+35000
+35000
+35000
+35000
+35000
+35000
+50000
+50000
+50000
+50000
+50000
+50000
+100000
+100000
+100000
+200000
+200000
+200000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

More From DraftKings Nation