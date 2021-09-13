 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Josh Jacobs appears to have foot/toe injury in Week 1 MNF

Raiders RB playing through injury on MNF.

By Chet Gresham Updated
Josh Jacobs #28 of the Las Vegas Raiders exits the field following warm ups ahead of the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was shaken up on their first drive of the game and now late in the fourth quarter he was in obvious pain on the sidelines. He is playing through pain and he was seen getting his foot looked at by the trainers earlier in the game. He came into this game dealing with a toe injury.

Jacobs has found the end zone twice and looked good, but there is no doubt he is hurting. He was limited in practice this week with a toe injury. He will likely miss time in practice this week.

More From DraftKings Nation