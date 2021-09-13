Josh Jacobs appears to have foot/toe injury in Week 1 MNF

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was shaken up on their first drive of the game and now late in the fourth quarter he was in obvious pain on the sidelines. He is playing through pain and he was seen getting his foot looked at by the trainers earlier in the game. He came into this game dealing with a toe injury.

Josh Jacobs came in with a toe issue and now something going on with his foot. — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) September 14, 2021

Jacobs has found the end zone twice and looked good, but there is no doubt he is hurting. He was limited in practice this week with a toe injury. He will likely miss time in practice this week.