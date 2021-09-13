Henry Ruggs returns to the game on MNF

UPDATE: Ruggs returned to the game on the Raiders first drive of the second half.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs limped off the field after grabbing his right calf after he fell on a deep route. It’s halftime now, so we might not know his status until the Raiders offense comes back on the field.

Ruggs injury came on only his second target of the game, the first being a throw behind him that he couldn’t hold onto over the middle. Derek Carr has been off all night and focused on targeting Darren Waller. Carr finally started to find other receivers to target and was able to move the ball for a touchdown in the second quarter. Unfortunately, the Top 2 wide receivers in Ruggs and Bryan Edwards have three targets and no receptions even though Jimmy Smith and Marcus Peters are out.

We’ll see if Ruggs can return in the second half and get something going, because the Raiders really need him to lengthen the field now that Nelson Agholor is in New England.