Big E wins WWE Championship on Monday Night Raw [VIDEO]

And just like that, we have a new champion on Monday Night Raw.

At the close of Monday’s show in Boston, Money in the Bank winner Big E came out and successfully cashed in his briefcase on Bobby Lashley to become the new WWE Champion. This came right after Lashley successfully defended his title against Randy Orton in the main event as he hit the now former champ with the ‘Big Ending’ to capture his first world title.

BIG E WITH THE BIGGEST ENDING AND BECOMES WWE CHAMPION #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/ZBwqwONWJX — Deke Stokes ︎ (@2Sweet444Life) September 14, 2021

Big E, a Friday Night Smackdown superstar, had everyone buzzing on Twitter earlier in the day when he called his shot and tweeted out that he would be showing up on tonight’s episode of Raw to cash in his briefcase. And he delivered on his promise. There were no swerves, no bait and switches, and no shenanigans. He came in and did exactly what he said he would do.

E follows in the footsteps of fellow New Day member Kofi Kingston, who won the title at Wrestlemania 35 in 2019. After Kingston and Lashley, he also becomes the third African American to hold the belt in recent years.

With the rosters of the two brands about to be shaken up with the WWE Draft coming up in October, it’s clear that Big E will begin the new era of Raw as their top babyface. FEEEEEL THE POOOOOWWWWWEEEERRR!!!!