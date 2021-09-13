Raiders TE Darren Waller targeted 19 times in Week 1

If you have Las Vegas Raiders TE Darren Waller on your fantasy team, you enjoyed how the team’s offense unfolded on Monday Night Football against the Baltimore Ravens. Waller was targeted a ridiculous 19 targets. He caught 10 of those targets for 105 yards and one touchdown.

Waller has been a monster for the Raiders during his tenure. He’s aiming to the be the first player in franchise history with three consecutive seasons of 90 or more receptions after recording 90 in 2019 and 107 in 2020. He already has the franchise record for most receptions in a single season. Waller is also going for his third consecutive 1,000-yard season.

According to StatMuse, Brandon Marshall holds the record for targets in a single game with 28 back in 2009. If Waller keeps getting this type of volume, he’s likely to have a chance to break that record given who the Raiders will be playing in the division.