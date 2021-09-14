Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Tuesday, September 14th

We have a loaded 16-game slate in the majors on Tuesday, which means there are multiple opportunities to come away with a win in DraftKings baseball DFS. The main slate has 12 games starting at 7:05 p.m. ET.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Tuesday, September 14th.

Astros vs. Rangers, 8:05 p.m. ET

Jose Altuve ($5,200)

Carlos Correa ($4,700)

Alex Bregman ($4,200)

Our first DFS team stack for Tuesday night’s main slate will be the Houston Astros. The Astros put up 15 runs on Monday night against the Texas Rangers in the series opener. Houston will have another favorable pitching matchup tonight with Texas running out starter Jordan Lyles.

Lyles has struggled mightily on the mound this season with a 8-11 record and 5.43 ERA in 28 games (26 starts). Surprisingly, his ERA is better at home (5.15), but opposing teams are still hitting .295 at the plate. The Astros should not have any issues with Lyles as they have four players, who are hitting .300 or greater against him. Two of those players are Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman, who both scored 20-plus fantasy points in Monday night’s win.

Yankees vs. Orioles, 7:05 p.m. ET

Aaron Judge ($5,400)

Joey Gallo ($4,500)

DJ LeMahieu ($4,200)

The New York Yankees will be our second team stack as they prepare to play the Baltimore Orioles and pitcher Alexander Wells. DraftKings Sportsbook thinks there could be a lot of runs scored with the total currently at 9.5. Wells is making his fifth start of the season and has a 1-2 record and 7.15 ERA.

This will be the first time that the Yankees are seeing Wells, but they have done well against left-handed pitching this season, hitting .252 at the plate. Aaron Judge is a must play in this stack as he’s averaging 12.6 FPPG in his last five games.

Athletics vs. Royals, 8:10 p.m. ET

Starling Marte ($5,500)

Matt Olson ($5,100)

Josh Harrison ($4,500)

To wrap-up our team stack for Tuesday night’s main slate, we are going to roll with the Oakland Athletics. The Athletics have lost two-straight games and their last three road contests. But they should be able to get back on track against Royals pitcher Jackson Kowar.

The rookie pitcher has struggled in the majors with 0-3 record and 9.53 ERA in 5 games (4 starts) this season. Kowar got roughed up in his last start, allowing 6 earned runs (2 HRs), but still managed 7 strikeouts in 6.0 IP. Starling Marte and Matt Olson are currently in the zone for the Athletics and two players you need to start in DFS. Marte is averaging 12.83 FPPG in his last six games, while Olson is putting up 16.6 FPPG in his last three games.