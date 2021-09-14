Tracking MLB betting action for Tuesday, September 14th

We have a full 16-game schedule in the majors Tuesday, beginning at 3:10 p.m. ET with the Cleveland Indians and Minnesota Twins. There are a lot good matchups happening across the league that will feature a ton of betting implications.

We only went with one best bet for Monday’s slate and once again came up just short. Our pick was Yankees -1.5 (+100) vs. Twins. It seemed like a no-brainer bet, especially with how New York has played against Minnesota this season. But the game did not start off great for the Yankees as the Twins were up 5-0 until the sixth inning. From there, New York’s offense came alive, scoring five unanswered runs in the next three innings, which culminated with an Aaron Judge three-home run in the 8th inning. Yankees ultimately won the game 6-5 in extra innings, which was a tough beat for anybody who had the run line.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Tuesday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Tuesday, September 14th

Triston McKenzie over 5.5 strikeouts (-105) vs. Twins

One of these days, we are going to snap our mini losing streak and get back into the win column. If it’s today, then it might as well be a strikeout prop. Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie has been pitching great since the All-Star break, posting a 3-3 record and 3.50 ERA through 9 starts.

The 24-year-old pitcher has gone over 5.5 strikeouts in 11 out of 21 games (20 starts) this season, which includes his last four starts. Coincidentally, his last start came against the Twins, where he had 7 strikeouts in 6.0 IP. Despite this being a game 1 of a doubleheader, McKenzie should not have any problems going over this number against a Twins’ team that just played on Monday. If you aren’t sold on the pick, then consider this factoid — the Twins are averaging 8.69 strikeouts per game and 11 strikeouts in their last three games.

Freddy Peralta over 5.5 strikeouts (+100) vs. Tigers

For our second best bet, we are going to go back to the strikeout props as I can’t believe Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta’s prop is over 5.5 at +100. I understand that Peralta has struggled in his last three starts, but this seems like an easy number to go over if he’s on his game.

Peralta has been landing a ton of strikeouts for one of the best rotations in the majors, recording 172 in only 127.0 IP. However, he has failed to go over 5.5 strikeouts in three straight starts. But when you look at his entire 2021 season, Peralta has gone over 5.5 strikeouts in 20 out of 25 games (24 starts). The 25-year-old will be facing a Tigers’ team that averages 9.42 strikeouts per game and 8.88 strikeouts at home. Take the chance on Peralta to turn it around at plus money.

