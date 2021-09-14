2021 NFL power rankings heading into Week 2

The NFL is officially through Week 1. It opened with the Buccaneers holding off the Cowboys 31-29 and ended with an absolutely crazy finish to Ravens-Raiders in Las Vegas. The Raiders were down at the one foot line in overtime and just needed to punch it in, only to get moved back five yards on a false start and then lose the ball on an interception. They then proceeded to force a Lamar Jackson fumble and Derek Carr found Zay Jones wide open for the game-winning touchdown. It was one of the best finishes in recent member.

The first week isn’t a time for overreactions, but clearly they will happen. The Packers getting waxed by the Saints is going to have people thinking. Arizona going into Nashville and winning big was a bit of a revelation. And while the Texans might not be good, it would appear the Jaguars might be worse!

Whatever the case, now that Week 1 is a wrap, it’s time for some power rankings. We could just subjectively rank out the teams based on a feeling, but we’re trying something a little different. Below we’ve ranked the teams based on spread differential. We took the pre-game point spread at DraftKings Sportsbook and added in the point differential from the game. For example, the Saints closed as 3.5-point underdogs against the Packers and won the game by 35 points. For the Saints spread differential, we added 35 to +3.5. For the Packers spread differential, we added 35 to -3.5.

Point differential is a helpful tool for figuring out the best and worst teams. However, point spread can offer a little more context to how good or bad teams might be. There are upsets to be had, but the Saints win is an example of a team that shows just how off people might have been in perceptions. This list is going to change plenty — with several teams on the bottom ending in the top ten and vice versa — but it’s a good starting point as we try to figure out where we were right and where we were wrong this offseason.

NFL Power Rankings ahead of Week 2