2021 NFL power rankings heading into Week 2

The NFL is officially through Week 1. It opened with the Buccaneers holding off the Cowboys 31-29 and ended with an absolutely crazy finish to Ravens-Raiders in Las Vegas. The Raiders were down at the one foot line in overtime and just needed to punch it in, only to get moved back five yards on a false start and then lose the ball on an interception. They then proceeded to force a Lamar Jackson fumble and Derek Carr found Zay Jones wide open for the game-winning touchdown. It was one of the best finishes in recent member.
The first week isn’t a time for overreactions, but clearly they will happen. The Packers getting waxed by the Saints is going to have people thinking. Arizona going into Nashville and winning big was a bit of a revelation. And while the Texans might not be good, it would appear the Jaguars might be worse!
Whatever the case, now that Week 1 is a wrap, it’s time for some power rankings. We could just subjectively rank out the teams based on a feeling, but we’re trying something a little different. Below we’ve ranked the teams based on spread differential. We took the pre-game point spread at DraftKings Sportsbook and added in the point differential from the game. For example, the Saints closed as 3.5-point underdogs against the Packers and won the game by 35 points. For the Saints spread differential, we added 35 to +3.5. For the Packers spread differential, we added 35 to -3.5.
Point differential is a helpful tool for figuring out the best and worst teams. However, point spread can offer a little more context to how good or bad teams might be. There are upsets to be had, but the Saints win is an example of a team that shows just how off people might have been in perceptions. This list is going to change plenty — with several teams on the bottom ending in the top ten and vice versa — but it’s a good starting point as we try to figure out where we were right and where we were wrong this offseason.
NFL Power Rankings ahead of Week 2
2021 NFL power rankings, Week 2
|Rk
|Team
|Record
|Spread differential
|Point differential
|Rk
|Team
|Record
|Spread differential
|Point differential
|1
|New Orleans Saints
|1-0
|+38.5
|+35
|2
|Philadelphia Eagles
|1-0
|+29.0
|+26
|3
|Arizona Cardinals
|1-0
|+27.5
|+25
|4
|Houston Texans
|1-0
|+19.0
|+16
|5
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|1-0
|+13.0
|+7
|6
|Los Angeles Rams
|1-0
|+12.0
|+20
|7
|Denver Broncos
|1-0
|+11.5
|+14
|8
|Seattle Seahawks
|1-0
|+9.5
|+12
|9
|Dallas Cowboys
|0-1
|+7.0
|-2
|10
|Las Vegas Raiders
|0-1
|+6.5
|+6
|11
|Los Angeles Chargers
|1-0
|+6.0
|+4
|12
|Cincinnati Bengals
|1-0
|+6.0
|+3
|13
|Miami Dolphins
|1-0
|+4.5
|+1
|14
|Carolina Panthers
|1-0
|+1.5
|+5
|15
|Detroit Lions
|0-1
|+1.0
|-8
|16
|Cleveland Browns
|0-1
|+1.0
|-4
|17
|San Francisco 49ers
|1-0
|-1.0
|+8
|18
|Kansas City Chiefs
|1-0
|-1.0
|+4
|19
|New York Jets
|0-1
|-1.5
|-5
|20
|New England Patriots
|0-1
|-4.5
|-1
|21
|Washington
|0-1
|-6.0
|-4
|22
|Minnesota Vikings
|0-1
|-6.0
|-3
|23
|Baltimore Ravens
|1-0
|-6.5
|-6
|24
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|1-0
|-7.0
|+2
|25
|Indianapolis Colts
|0-1
|-9.5
|-12
|26
|New York Giants
|0-1
|-11.5
|-14
|27
|Chicago Bears
|0-1
|-12.0
|-20
|28
|Buffalo Bills
|0-1
|-13.0
|-7
|29
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|0-1
|-19.0
|-16
|30
|Tennessee Titans
|0-1
|-27.5
|-25
|31
|Atlanta Falcons
|0-1
|-29.0
|-26
|32
|Green Bay Packers
|0-1
|-38.5
|-35