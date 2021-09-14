Best available running backs on the Week 2 waiver wire

Week 1 of the NFL season is in the books and there’s a good chance you’re already looking into running back help for your fantasy team.

The good news is that there were a handful of sleeper tailbacks who had productive weeks to open the season. Some of these backs are on less than 50% of fantasy rosters, so we’ll point you in the direction of who to look out for on the waiver wire this week.

Elijah Mitchell, San Francisco 49ers (1.9%)

Next up — at Philadelphia Eagles

With Raheem Mostert exiting the game with a knee injury and Trey Sermon declared inactive, rookie Elijah Mitchell benefitted greatly in the team’s 41-33 win at Detroit. The sixth-round pick from Louisiana got 35 snaps in the game and ran 19 times for 104 yards and a touchdown.

With Mostert out for eight weeks, it’d be wise to try to snatch Mitchell up off the wire if you can.

Mark Ingram, Houston Texans (11%)

Next up — at Cleveland Browns

Ingram ended up getting a significant number of snaps more than teammate Phillip Lindsay in the the team’s 37-21 victory over the Jaguars on Sunday. He took 26 carries for 85 yards and a touchdown and while 3.3 ypc isn’t tantalizing, his workload and potential for scoring makes him someone to look into on the wire.

Kenneth Gainwell, Philadelphia (3.5%)

Next up — vs. San Francisco 49ers

Gainwell solidified himself as the No. 2 option behind Miles Sanders in Philly, getting 25 snaps and taking nine carries for 37 yards and a touchdown in the 32-6 victory. The rookie’s value will only increase if the Eagles’ offense continues to look the way it did in Week 1 and being just 3.5% rostered on ESPN, you can definitely find him on your waiver wire this week.

Cordarelle Patterson, Atlanta Falcons (3.1%)

Next up — at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Patterson got a significantly number of less carries than Mike Davis, but he made those seven touches count with 54 rushing yards. His jack-of-all-trades presence within any offense and on special teams always makes him someone to take a serious look at for your roster.

Damien Williams, Chicago Bears (7.2%)

Next up — vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Williams carved himself out some serious run in the team’s loss to the Rams on Sunday Night Football. He had 30 snaps and took six carries for 12 yards and also caught four passes for 28 yards. While not mind blowing, his involvement in the offense makes him someone worth looking at, especially if they start giving him some red zone touches.