Best available wide receivers on the Week 2 waiver wire

With Week 1 of the NFL season wrapping up, it is a perfect time to see which receivers are available on the waiver wire in fantasy football. On Sunday, we saw a lot of great outings from wide receivers such as Christian Kirk, K.J. Osborn, and Zach Pascal, who were not on many fantasy managers’ radar before the season. But now they might warrant a pickup off of waivers.

Below we will take a look a five wide receivers on the waiver wire who are rostered in fewer than 50% of ESPN fantasy football leagues.

Christian Kirk, Arizona Cardinals (3.6%)

Next up — vs. Minnesota

Cardinals receiver Christian Kirk had a tremendous start to the season on Sunday afternoon against the Tennessee Titans. Arizona took advantage of the Titans’ beleaguered secondary, scoring 38 points with four touchdown receptions split between De’Andre Hopkins and Kirk. Kirk entered this season as the team’s No. 2/3 wide receiver, despite Arizona adding both AJ Green and rookie Rondale Moore.

The 24-year-old receiver torched the Titans’ defense for five receptions (five targets) for 70 yards, two touchdowns, and scored 24 fantasy points. He was projected to have 7.6 fantasy points in Week 2, but completely shattered that. Kirk should have favorable matchup next week against the Minnesota Vikings.

K.J. Osborn, Minnesota Vikings (0.1%)

Next up — vs. Arizona

If you are looking for a deep sleeper in fantasy football, look no further than K.J. Osborn. The former fifth round pick came to play on Sunday, setting career-highs across the board with 7 receptions (9 targets) for 76 yards. The second-year receiver also scored 14.6 fantasy points, which blew his Week 1 projection of 1.1 out the water. Osborn is Minnesota’s No. 3 wideout and should have opportunities to perform, especially with teams focusing on Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson. Also not to mention, the Vikings depth at tight end is not great either.

Zach Pascal, Indianapolis Colts (2.4%)

Next up — vs. Los Angeles Rams

With veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton out for some time, the Colts need someone to step up to replace his production. Enter Zach Pascal, who stepped up in Indianapolis’ Week 1 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Despite losing 28-16, Pascal had 4 receptions (5 target) for 43 yards, two touchdowns, and 20.3 fantasy points. If the veteran wide receiver can emerge as a red zone target for quarterback Carson Wentz that will help out the Colts’ offense.

Nelson Agholor, New England Patriots (29.8%)

Next up — vs. New York Jets

Nelson Agholor is another wide receiver, who isn’t rostered on a lot of fantasy teams, but could provide a ton of value as the Patriots’ top wide receiver. Agholor had a tremendous 2020 season with the Las Vegas Raiders and carried it over to New England. The veteran wideout led the Patriots with 5 receptions (7 targets) for 72 yards and a score. He also scored 18.2 fantasy points, which is pretty good to start the season. We should expect to see Agholor as one of rookie QB Mac Jones’ target.

Tim Patrick, Denver Broncos (0.6%)

Next up — vs. Jacksonville

Another deep sleeper that should be on your radar for Week 2 is Tim Patrick of the Denver Broncos. With the Broncos losing second-year wide receiver Jerry Jeudy for 4-6 weeks, they will need someone to replace his production. The obvious choice to step up is Courtland Sutton, but that’s a given. Patrick is a receiver who flashed last season, with 51 receptions (72 targets) for 742 yards and 6 touchdowns. The 27-year-old had 4 receptions (4 targets) for 39 yards, a touchdown and 13.9 fantasy points in Sunday’s game against the Giants. He should have some opportunities in next week’s game against the Jags’ defense, which had their issues in Week 1.