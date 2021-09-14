Best available tight ends on the Week 2 waiver wire

Week 1 of the NFL season has come and gone and unless you drafted one of the elites like Travis Kelce, Gronk, etc., you’re probably already looking into alternative options at tight end.

The good news is that there were a handful of tight ends who had productive weeks to open the season and project well moving forward. Some of them are on less than 50% of fantasy rosters, so we’ll point you in the direction of who to look out for on the waiver wire this week.

Jared Cook, Los Angeles Charger (22.6%)

Next up — vs. Dallas Cowboys

The two-time Pro Bowler made a significant impact in his Charger debut against Washington on Sunday, registering 47 snaps (29 passing routes) and five receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown.

Cook followed offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi from New Orleans to L.A. and they’re going to try to replicate the offense they had going in the bayou with Justin Herbert. That means more looks for the veteran TE, making him someone you should be hunting for on the waiver wire this week.

Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears (21.8%)

Next up — vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Cole Kmet has overtaken Jimmy Graham as Chicago’s top tight end option with him registering 51 snaps to Graham’s 14 in the Sunday Night Football loss to the Rams. The second-year tight end from Notre Dame caught five of his seven targets for 42 yards in the game. Invest in him now if you can because he’ll be someone to have in hand when Justin Fields finally gets to start.

Tyler Conklin, Minnesota Vikings (3.5%)

Next up — at Arizona Cardinals

With Irv Smith Jr. done for the season, Conklin is the clear No. 1 TE in Minnesota as he played 59 snaps in the Vikings’ overtime loss to the Bengals on Sunday. He caught all four of his targets for 41 yards and should be a presence within the Minnesota passing game moving forward.