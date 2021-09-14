Best available kickers on the Week 2 waiver wire

In many cases, a close fantasy matchup can come down to the performance of a starting kicker. If you find yourself scouring the waiver wire for reliable leg after Week 1, we hot you covered.

There were several specialist who are on less than 50% of ESPN rosters who had themselves solid outings this weekend. Some of them are old, reliable veterans while others are fresh faces on the scene. Let’s sort through them.

Ryan Succop, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (30.2%)

Next up — vs. Atlanta Falcons

Succop successfully drilled a game-winning 36-yarder to lift the defending Super Bowl champions over the Dallas Cowboys with a 31-29 victory on Thursday night. He was also 4-4 on extra point attempts in the season-opener and with the Bucs’ offense looking as potent as they did towards the end of last season, he’ll get plenty of opportunities to produce points.

Tristan Vizcaino, Los Angeles Chargers (2.8%)

Next up — vs. Dallas Cowboys

After a few seasons of bouncing around on various practice squads, Vizcaino finally made his debut with the Chargers on Sunday and booted two field goals and two extra points in the team’s 20-16 victory over the Washington Football Team. Justin Herbert and the Chargers offense are bound to live inside the opponents’ 30-yard line this season, giving the first-year starter plenty of chances to go to work.

Evan McPherson, Cincinnati Bengals (4.2%)

Next up — at Chicago Bears

The rookie from Florida came up clutch in the team’s opener on Sunday, drilling the game-winning field goal as time expired in overtime against the Minnesota Vikings. He finished 2-2 on FG attempts and 3-3 on extra points and stands to get extra work this week as the Bengals face the Bears.

Robbie Gould, San Francisco 49ers (11.3%)

Next up — at Philadelphia Eagles

The age old veteran for the 49ers produced 13 points on ESPN leagues, drilling two field goals and five extra points in the win over Detroit. The 17-year vet did miss one in the opener but as long as the 49ers continue to give him easy opportunities, a few misses here and there shouldn’t be a problem.

Aldrick Rosas, New Orleans Saints (0.2%)

Next up — at Carolina Panthers

With Will Lutz sidelined with injury, Rosas stepped up in his Saints debut and drilled five extra points and one field goal as New Orleans thumped the Green Bay Packers. The former Giants/Jaguars placekicker has connected on over 80% of his FG attempts throughout his career and should be a viable fantasy option until Lutz returns.