Breaking down opening lines for Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race at the Bristol Motor Speedway

We go over the opening odds for this Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race at the Bristol Motor Speedway.

By David Fucillo
Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Ground Toyota, and Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #19 Bass Pro Shops Red White Blue Toyota, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders at Richmond Raceway on September 11, 2021 in Richmond, Virginia. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

NASCAR’s Cup Series is headed under the lights this weekend for the 2021 Bass Pro Shops Night Race. The race gets going at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network. You can watch the race via live stream at NBC Sports Live.

This is the second to last race of the opening round of the NASCAR playoffs. Kyle Busch heads into this race as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s won the race three times in his career, which is the most for any active racer. He has two wins this season.

The rest of the top five in odds included regular season points champ Kyle Larson (+450), Denny Hamlin (+600), Chase Elliott (+800), and Joey Logano (+1000). Last year’s Bristol winner, Kevin Harvick, is next at +1100. This is the second Bristol race this season, with the first coming in March and running on a unique dirt track at the Speedway.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race at the Bristol Motor Speedway.

2021 Bass Pro Shops Night Race, opening odds

Driver Odds
Driver Odds
Kyle Busch +400
Kyle Larson +450
Denny Hamlin +600
Chase Elliott +800
Joey Logano +1000
Kevin Harvick +1100
Ryan Blaney +1500
Kurt Busch +1500
Brad Keselowski +1600
Martin Truex Jr. +1800
Christopher Bell +2200
William Byron +2500
Alex Bowman +2500
Tyler Reddick +3000
Aric Almirola +3000
Ross Chastain +3000
Austin Dillon +4500
Matt DiBenedetto +5000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +8000
Bubba Wallace +8000
Daniel Suarez +10000
Cole Custer +10000
Ryan Newman +13000
Chris Buescher +13000
Erik Jones +15000
Chase Briscoe +15000
Ryan Preece +20000
Michael McDowell +25000
Corey Lajoie +25000
Anthony Alfredo +50000
Justin Haley +60000
Quin Houff +100000
B.J. McLeod +100000
J.J. Yeley +100000
David Starr +100000
Garrett Smithley +100000
James Davison +100000
Josh Bilicki +100000

