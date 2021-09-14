Breaking down opening lines for Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race at the Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR’s Cup Series is headed under the lights this weekend for the 2021 Bass Pro Shops Night Race. The race gets going at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network. You can watch the race via live stream at NBC Sports Live.

This is the second to last race of the opening round of the NASCAR playoffs. Kyle Busch heads into this race as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s won the race three times in his career, which is the most for any active racer. He has two wins this season.

The rest of the top five in odds included regular season points champ Kyle Larson (+450), Denny Hamlin (+600), Chase Elliott (+800), and Joey Logano (+1000). Last year’s Bristol winner, Kevin Harvick, is next at +1100. This is the second Bristol race this season, with the first coming in March and running on a unique dirt track at the Speedway.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race at the Bristol Motor Speedway.

2021 Bass Pro Shops Night Race, opening odds Driver Odds Driver Odds Kyle Busch +400 Kyle Larson +450 Denny Hamlin +600 Chase Elliott +800 Joey Logano +1000 Kevin Harvick +1100 Ryan Blaney +1500 Kurt Busch +1500 Brad Keselowski +1600 Martin Truex Jr. +1800 Christopher Bell +2200 William Byron +2500 Alex Bowman +2500 Tyler Reddick +3000 Aric Almirola +3000 Ross Chastain +3000 Austin Dillon +4500 Matt DiBenedetto +5000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +8000 Bubba Wallace +8000 Daniel Suarez +10000 Cole Custer +10000 Ryan Newman +13000 Chris Buescher +13000 Erik Jones +15000 Chase Briscoe +15000 Ryan Preece +20000 Michael McDowell +25000 Corey Lajoie +25000 Anthony Alfredo +50000 Justin Haley +60000 Quin Houff +100000 B.J. McLeod +100000 J.J. Yeley +100000 David Starr +100000 Garrett Smithley +100000 James Davison +100000 Josh Bilicki +100000

