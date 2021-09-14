Breaking down opening lines for Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race at the Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR’s Cup Series is headed under the lights this weekend for the 2021 Bass Pro Shops Night Race. The race gets going at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network. You can watch the race via live stream at NBC Sports Live.
This is the second to last race of the opening round of the NASCAR playoffs. Kyle Busch heads into this race as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s won the race three times in his career, which is the most for any active racer. He has two wins this season.
The rest of the top five in odds included regular season points champ Kyle Larson (+450), Denny Hamlin (+600), Chase Elliott (+800), and Joey Logano (+1000). Last year’s Bristol winner, Kevin Harvick, is next at +1100. This is the second Bristol race this season, with the first coming in March and running on a unique dirt track at the Speedway.
Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race at the Bristol Motor Speedway.
2021 Bass Pro Shops Night Race, opening odds
|Driver
|Odds
|Driver
|Odds
|Kyle Busch
|+400
|Kyle Larson
|+450
|Denny Hamlin
|+600
|Chase Elliott
|+800
|Joey Logano
|+1000
|Kevin Harvick
|+1100
|Ryan Blaney
|+1500
|Kurt Busch
|+1500
|Brad Keselowski
|+1600
|Martin Truex Jr.
|+1800
|Christopher Bell
|+2200
|William Byron
|+2500
|Alex Bowman
|+2500
|Tyler Reddick
|+3000
|Aric Almirola
|+3000
|Ross Chastain
|+3000
|Austin Dillon
|+4500
|Matt DiBenedetto
|+5000
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+8000
|Bubba Wallace
|+8000
|Daniel Suarez
|+10000
|Cole Custer
|+10000
|Ryan Newman
|+13000
|Chris Buescher
|+13000
|Erik Jones
|+15000
|Chase Briscoe
|+15000
|Ryan Preece
|+20000
|Michael McDowell
|+25000
|Corey Lajoie
|+25000
|Anthony Alfredo
|+50000
|Justin Haley
|+60000
|Quin Houff
|+100000
|B.J. McLeod
|+100000
|J.J. Yeley
|+100000
|David Starr
|+100000
|Garrett Smithley
|+100000
|James Davison
|+100000
|Josh Bilicki
|+100000
