Best available quarterbacks on the Week 2 waiver wire

With Week 1 of the NFL season wrapping up, it is a perfect time to see which quarterbacks are available on the waiver wire in fantasy football. On Sunday, we saw a lot of great outings from quarterbacks such as Jameis Winston, Tyrod Taylor, and Jared Goff, who were not on many fantasy managers’ radar before the season. But now they might warrant a pickup off of waivers.

Below we will take a look a five quarterbacks on the waiver wire who are rostered in fewer than 50% of ESPN fantasy football leagues.

Teddy Bridgewater, Denver Broncos (4.7%)

Next up — vs. Jacksonville

Teddy Bridgewater got his Denver Broncos’ career off to a great start in Week 1 against the New York Giants. The veteran quarterback did a good job of moving the ball up and down the field and taking deep shots when they were warranted. Bridgewater completed 28-of-36 passes for 264 yards, 2 touchdowns and scored 20.46 fantasy points. The Broncos will now head down to Florida to face the Jacksonville Jaguars, who were torched by QB Tyrod Taylor and the Houston Texas.

Tyrod Taylor, Houston Texans (4%)

Next up — vs. Cleveland

Speaking of Taylor, he turned back the clock on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The veteran dual-threat quarterback reminded us that he still has some skills as the Texans defeated the Jaguars 37-21. Taylor completed 21-of-33 passes for 291 yards, 2 touchdowns, and added 40 yards on the ground. The 32-year-old QB was projected to score 16.9 fantasy points, but easily surpassed that with 23.64 fantasy points. Houston faces a tougher task in Week 2 going up against the Cleveland Browns, but Taylor will give that defense something else to think about.

Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings (24%)

Next up — vs. Arizona

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins did not come away with the win on Sunday, but he put up a lot of fantasy points against the Cincinnati Bengals. Cousins completed 36-of-49 passes for 351 yards, two touchdowns, and recorded 22.04 fantasy points. The veteran quarterback took advantage of a less than stellar Bengals’ secondary, spreading the ball around to nine different players. Cousins will look to carry that momentum into next week’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (5.6%)

Next up — vs. Green Bay

Lions quarterback Jared Goff had a hell of a performance against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon. The new Lions’ signal caller did not quit and almost led his team to an incredible Week 1 victory. Goff had one of the best games in his career, completing 38-of-57 passes for 338 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception (28.92 fantasy points). The last time the former first round pick threw for over 300 yards was in Week 11 last season vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (376 passing yards). Goff may not have same success next week that he had against the Niners’ defense. But hey, you never know, especially with how Green Bay’s defense looked to open up the season.

Jameis Winston, New Orleans Saints (26.1%)

Next up — vs. Carolina

Lastly, we have to talk about Jameis Winston, who efficiently destroyed the Green Bay Packers to the tune of a 38-3 win in Jacksonville. Winston was named the Saints starting QB in the preseason and took full command of the offense in the Week 1 victory. Winston put on a clinic, completing 14-of-20 passes for 148 yards, and five touchdowns. He also had 37 yards on the ground, giving him 29.62 fantasy points. The veteran quarterback will go up against the Carolina Panthers next week, who made life tough for Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson in Week 1.