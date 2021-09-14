How to watch WWE NXT via live stream and what to watch on the September 14th episode

After weeks of anticipation, tonight’s live episode of NXT at the Capitol Wrestling Center will usher in a new era of the brand.

Dubbed “NXT 2.0”, the show has undergone a total rebrand where tonight they’ll unveil a new logo, a new theme song produced by Wale, and a new stage setup among other new things to freshen up the developmental brand.

Already setting up to be a stacked show, the brand was hit with major news over the weekend that will immediately shake things up starting tonight.

How to watch WWE NXT

Date: Tuesday, September 14

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on WWE NXT

NXT Champion Samoa Joe dropped a bombshell on Sunday when he revealed that due to an injury he sustained, he will be relinquishing the belt.

It’s been a rollercoaster few month period for the wrestling veteran, who went from being cut by the company, to being re-signed, to being the “enforcer” on NXT, to winning the championship from Karrion Kross at last month’s NXT Takeover 36 pay-per-view.

That makes things very interesting for tonight’s main event as a No. 1 contenders Fatal 4-Way match between Tommaso Ciampa, LA Knight, Kyle O’Reilly, and Pete Dunne was already on the books. That match will most likely now be for the vacant belt.

We could also see a title change in the women’s division as NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzales will defend her belt against Franky Monet. Gonzales has held the belt for a good portion of the year and with the annual WWE Draft coming up at the start of October, this could be her swan song as she gets moved up to the main roster.

Finally, we have a wedding! Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell are set to tie the knot in the middle of the ring and if we’ve learned anything from previous wedding angles in professional wrestling, shenanigans and interruptions are bound to happen.