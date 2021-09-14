How to watch Champions League Matchday 1 on TV and via live online stream

Europe’s top club competition returns Tuesday, September 14 and Wednesday, September 15 with Matchday 1 in the Champions League. You can catch all the Champions League action on Paramount+. If you don’t have the service, you can get a 1-week free trial.

Even with the tournament just beginning, there are still some intriguing matchups early. Barcelona and Bayern Munich will meet in a rematch of the 2019-20 quarterfinal. La Liga leaders Real Madrid will also be in action against Italian heavyweights Inter Milan. Other intriguing matches include Manchester City facing RB Leipzig and Liverpool battling AC Milan.

UCL Matchday 1 schedule

Tuesday, Sept. 14

Sevilla vs. RB Salzburg - 12:45 p.m. ET

Young Boys vs. Manchester United - 12:45 p.m. ET

Lille vs. Wolfsburg - 3:00 p.m. ET

Villarreal vs. Atalanta - 3:00 p.m. ET

Chelsea vs. Zenit - 3:00 p.m. ET

Malmo vs. Juventus - 3:00 p.m. ET

Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich - 3:00 p.m. ET

Dynamo Kyiv vs. Benfica - 3:00 p.m. ET

Wedesday, Sept. 15

Besiktas vs. Borussia Dortmund - 12:45 p.m. ET

Sheriff vs. Shakhtar Donetsk - 12:45 p.m. ET

Inter Milan vs. Real Madrid - 3:00 p.m. ET

Atletico Madrid vs. FC Porto - 3:00 p.m. ET

Club Brugge vs. Paris Saint-Germain - 3:00 p.m. ET

Liverpool vs. AC Milan - 3:00 p.m. ET

Manchester City vs. RB Leipzig - 3:00 p.m. ET

Sporting CP vs. Ajax - 3:00 p.m. ET