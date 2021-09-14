What Week 1 tells us about Raiders running backs in fantasy football

The Las Vegas Raiders played a wild Monday Night Football game against the Baltimore Ravens to conclude Week 1, winning 33-27 in overtime on a touchdown pass from Derek Carr to Zay Jones. The Raiders got strong performances from both their running backs, but who is more likely to be the better option in fantasy football going forward?

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders RBs Josh Jacobs, Kenyan Drake

Jacobs was the primary running back for the Raiders, but Drake did get significant work due to the former having some injury concerns in the game. Jacobs finished with 10 carries for 34 yards and one reception for six yards, but found the endzone twice. Drake had six carries for 11 yards and five receptions for 59 yards.

Week 2 recommendation

If both players are healthy, Jacobs remains the primary running back near the endzone and in short yardage situations. Drake is going to be used though, so he represents a viable flex play in deeper leagues with the possibility of being a starter if Jacobs were to miss time.