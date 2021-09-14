Giants clinch first playoff berth of 2021 MLB season

The San Francisco Giants beat the San Diego Padres on Monday evening, and in doing so they became the first team to clinch a berth in the 2021 MLB playoffs. The Giants improved to 94-50 with the win. They are 2.5 games up on the current wild card leading Los Angeles Dodgers, and 18.5 games up on the Cincinnati Reds, who hold the second wild card spot.

This marks the Giants first playoff berth since 2016, when they claimed a wild card spot before losing to the Chicago Cubs in four games. Their three previous playoff appearances (2014, 2012, 2010) all ended with a World Series trophy.

The Giants were a longshot to make the playoffs coming into the season. Their season-opening odds included +8000 to win the World Series, +6000 to win the NL pennant, and +2000 to win the division. Their win total over/under was 75.5, which they blew past on August 15.