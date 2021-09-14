How Super Bowl 56 odds moved from Week 1 to Week 2

The NFL wrapped up Week 1 and while it’s too early to make broad declarations, we can at least see how perception is changing around the league. DraftKings Sportsbook offers Super Bowl odds that update with every game and every significant piece of news. Each week this season, we’ll be taking a look at how the odds move following each weekend of football.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Week 1: +600, Week 2: +550)

The defending Super Bowl champions started off the 2021 season on a good note with a 31-29 victory at home against the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs’ defense gave up their fair share of points and yards, but at the end, Tom Brady led the offense down the field to setup the game-winning field goal. Tampa Bay’s odds heading into Week 2 are the second-best behind the Kansas City Chiefs, who are +500 to win the Super Bowl.

Baltimore Ravens (Week 1: +1400, Week 2: +1800)

The Ravens’ Super Bowl odds took a bit of a hit after their disappointing overtime loss in Week 1 to the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football. Baltimore had multiple chances to put the game away, but left the Raiders hanging around to force overtime. And not to mention, the Ravens had an early 14-0 lead in the second quarter. The Ravens will now get ready to play the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

New Orleans Saints (Week 1: +3000, Week 2: +2200)

The Saints saw their Super Bowl odds go up tremendously after their dominating 38-3 win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 1. The Packers did not have any answers for the Saints, who crushed them on both sides of the ball. The Saints’ defense forced QB Aaron Rodgers into two interceptions and held the Packers’ running game to 43 yards. Offensively, Jameis Winston was on another level, completing 14-of-20 passes for 148 yards, and five touchdowns. The Saints will look to move to 2-0 when they take on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Super Bowl 56 odds, Week 2 Team Week 1 Week 2 Team Week 1 Week 2 Kansas City Chiefs +500 +500 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +600 +550 Buffalo Bills +1000 +1100 Los Angeles Rams +1400 +1200 Green Bay Packers +1300 +1400 San Francisco 49ers +1400 +1400 Cleveland Browns +1600 +1500 Seattle Seahawks +2000 +1600 Baltimore Ravens +1400 +1800 New Orleans Saints +3000 +2200 Los Angeles Chargers +3000 +2800 Miami Dolphins +3500 +2800 Denver Broncos +4500 +3000 Arizona Cardinals +4500 +3500 Dallas Cowboys +3500 +3500 New England Patriots +3500 +3500 Pittsburgh Steelers +4500 +3500 Tennessee Titans +3000 +3500 Indianapolis Colts +3500 +5000 Minnesota Vikings +5000 +5000 Philadelphia Eagles +10000 +5000 Carolina Panthers +9000 +6500 Las Vegas Raiders +10000 +6500 Washington +5000 +6500 Chicago Bears +6500 +8000 Atlanta Falcons +8000 +10000 Cincinnati Bengals +15000 +10000 Houston Texans +30000 +10000 New York Giants +8000 +10000 New York Jets +15000 +15000 Detroit Lions +20000 +25000 Jacksonville Jaguars +13000 +25000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.