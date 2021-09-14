 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How Super Bowl 56 odds moved from Week 1 to Week 2

The defending Super Bowl champions saw their Super Bowl odds increase after their Week 1 win over the Cowboys.

By Jovan C. Alford
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) drops back to throw the ball against the Dallas Cowboys in the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL wrapped up Week 1 and while it’s too early to make broad declarations, we can at least see how perception is changing around the league. DraftKings Sportsbook offers Super Bowl odds that update with every game and every significant piece of news. Each week this season, we’ll be taking a look at how the odds move following each weekend of football.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Week 1: +600, Week 2: +550)

The defending Super Bowl champions started off the 2021 season on a good note with a 31-29 victory at home against the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs’ defense gave up their fair share of points and yards, but at the end, Tom Brady led the offense down the field to setup the game-winning field goal. Tampa Bay’s odds heading into Week 2 are the second-best behind the Kansas City Chiefs, who are +500 to win the Super Bowl.

Baltimore Ravens (Week 1: +1400, Week 2: +1800)

The Ravens’ Super Bowl odds took a bit of a hit after their disappointing overtime loss in Week 1 to the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football. Baltimore had multiple chances to put the game away, but left the Raiders hanging around to force overtime. And not to mention, the Ravens had an early 14-0 lead in the second quarter. The Ravens will now get ready to play the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

New Orleans Saints (Week 1: +3000, Week 2: +2200)

The Saints saw their Super Bowl odds go up tremendously after their dominating 38-3 win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 1. The Packers did not have any answers for the Saints, who crushed them on both sides of the ball. The Saints’ defense forced QB Aaron Rodgers into two interceptions and held the Packers’ running game to 43 yards. Offensively, Jameis Winston was on another level, completing 14-of-20 passes for 148 yards, and five touchdowns. The Saints will look to move to 2-0 when they take on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Super Bowl 56 odds, Week 2

Team Week 1 Week 2
Team Week 1 Week 2
Kansas City Chiefs +500 +500
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +600 +550
Buffalo Bills +1000 +1100
Los Angeles Rams +1400 +1200
Green Bay Packers +1300 +1400
San Francisco 49ers +1400 +1400
Cleveland Browns +1600 +1500
Seattle Seahawks +2000 +1600
Baltimore Ravens +1400 +1800
New Orleans Saints +3000 +2200
Los Angeles Chargers +3000 +2800
Miami Dolphins +3500 +2800
Denver Broncos +4500 +3000
Arizona Cardinals +4500 +3500
Dallas Cowboys +3500 +3500
New England Patriots +3500 +3500
Pittsburgh Steelers +4500 +3500
Tennessee Titans +3000 +3500
Indianapolis Colts +3500 +5000
Minnesota Vikings +5000 +5000
Philadelphia Eagles +10000 +5000
Carolina Panthers +9000 +6500
Las Vegas Raiders +10000 +6500
Washington +5000 +6500
Chicago Bears +6500 +8000
Atlanta Falcons +8000 +10000
Cincinnati Bengals +15000 +10000
Houston Texans +30000 +10000
New York Giants +8000 +10000
New York Jets +15000 +15000
Detroit Lions +20000 +25000
Jacksonville Jaguars +13000 +25000

