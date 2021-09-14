Dodgers clinch 2021 MLB playoff berth with win over Diamondbacks

The Los Angeles Dodgers have clinched their berth in the 2021 MLB Playoffs with an 8-4 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night in Chavez Ravine.

The defending World Series Champions are back in the postseason tournament again, and have a chance to still hit their preseason win total of 102.5 from DraftKings Sportsbook. After tonight’s win, they stand at 92-53 with 17 games remaining.

While it’s been a turbulent year in some ways off the field, with the drama surrounding Trevor Bauer as a distraction, it hasn’t hurt the team on the field as of now.

Here were the odds for the Dodgers entering the 2021 season, which they entered as the favorite. While of these numbers have come in yet, these would be considered an even better price now.

World Series Odds: +350

National League Odds: +175

NL West Odds: -250

Win Total Over/Under: 102.5

We’ll see if these end up paying off for Dodgers backers as they did last year.