Raheem Mostert announces he will have season-ending knee surgery, ends 2021 NFL season

Update: Adam Schefter reports that the 49ers have signed free agent RB Kerryon Johnson to their practice squad. The former second-round RB spent most of the offseason with the Eagles after being cut by the Lions in May. The Eagles released Johnson on August 26th ahead of the 2021 NFL season.

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert announced on Twitter Tuesday that he would be undergoing season-ending knee surgery. It’s a huge blow to the veteran back, who looked likely to carry a large role for the 49ers rushing attack this season. Mostert left Sunday’s Week 1 matchup versus the Lions after just two carries for 10 rushing yards.

49ers rookie running back Elijah Mitchell was the next man up for the team in Week 1, finishing the day with 19 carries for 104 rushing yards and a score, finishing as the RB12 in half-PPR fantasy football leagues.

Mostert’s season-ending injury leaves Mitchell as a must-add in all fantasy football leagues, though there could be opportunity in store for fellow rookie RB Trey Sermon. Sermon, a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft, was a surprise healthy scratch in Week 1, but will likely see enough touches within Kyle Shanahan’s RB-friendly scheme to achieve fantasy football relevance.

2021 marks the end of Mostert’s contract with the 49ers, meaning he could see some opportunity in the free agency market heading into 2022. Mostert turned 29 in early September and has played just nine games over the past two NFL seasons.