Quarterback rankings for Week 2 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best quarterbacks going in Week 2 for fantasy football.

By Chet Gresham
Will Kyler and the Cards have another monster week against Minnesota?

Week 1 is over and we’ve learned a lot and also probably learned some things that won’t be as true as we think. Will Aaron Rodgers bounce back at home against the Lions after an awful game against the Saints? Can Ryan Tannehill and the Titans get back on track in Seattle? Does Jameis Winston keep his extreme efficiency going? Will Justin Fields or Trey Lance start to see more work? So many questions. So many storylines to follow in Week 2.

We’ll sort through the noise below and give our best attempts at ranking the signal callers for Week 2 of the fantasy football season.

Injuries

Ryan Fitzpatrick, Washington Football Team

Fitzmagic is out for six to eight weeks with a hip subluxation. He’s been put on I.R. and Taylor Heinicke will take over, while Kyle Allen will back him up. Heinicke could be an upgrade on Fitzpatrick, but he’s likely a lateral move, which means we shouldn’t be overly enthusiastic about starting him in fantasy, but there is a chance he outplays our expectations.

QB Rankings Week 2

Rk Name Team Opp
Rk Name Team Opp
1 Kyler Murray ARI vs MIN
2 Patrick Mahomes II KC @ BAL
3 Lamar Jackson BAL vs KC
4 Tom Brady TB vs ATL
5 Aaron Rodgers GB vs DET
6 Josh Allen BUF @ MIA
7 Dak Prescott DAL @ LAC
8 Russell Wilson SEA vs TEN
9 Justin Herbert LAC vs DAL
10 Jalen Hurts PHI vs SF
11 Matthew Stafford LAR @ IND
12 Baker Mayfield CLE vs HOU
13 Jameis Winston NO @ CAR
14 Ryan Tannehill TEN @ SEA
15 Ben Roethlisberger PIT vs LV
16 Kirk Cousins MIN @ ARI
17 Joe Burrow CIN @ CHI
18 Teddy Bridgewater DEN @ JAC
19 Jimmy Garoppolo SF @ PHI
20 Matt Ryan ATL @ TB
21 Mac Jones NE @ NYJ
22 Derek Carr LV @ PIT
23 Sam Darnold CAR vs NO
24 Tua Tagovailoa MIA vs BUF
25 Trevor Lawrence JAC vs DEN
26 Zach Wilson NYJ vs NE
27 Carson Wentz IND vs LAR
28 Daniel Jones NYG @ WAS
29 Tyrod Taylor HOU @ CLE
30 Jared Goff DET @ GB
31 Taylor Heinicke WAS vs NYG
32 Andy Dalton CHI vs CIN
33 Trey Lance SF @ PHI
34 Taysom Hill NO @ CAR
35 Justin Fields CHI vs CIN

