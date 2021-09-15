Quarterback rankings for Week 2 fantasy football

Week 1 is over and we’ve learned a lot and also probably learned some things that won’t be as true as we think. Will Aaron Rodgers bounce back at home against the Lions after an awful game against the Saints? Can Ryan Tannehill and the Titans get back on track in Seattle? Does Jameis Winston keep his extreme efficiency going? Will Justin Fields or Trey Lance start to see more work? So many questions. So many storylines to follow in Week 2.

We’ll sort through the noise below and give our best attempts at ranking the signal callers for Week 2 of the fantasy football season.

Injuries

Ryan Fitzpatrick, Washington Football Team

Fitzmagic is out for six to eight weeks with a hip subluxation. He’s been put on I.R. and Taylor Heinicke will take over, while Kyle Allen will back him up. Heinicke could be an upgrade on Fitzpatrick, but he’s likely a lateral move, which means we shouldn’t be overly enthusiastic about starting him in fantasy, but there is a chance he outplays our expectations.