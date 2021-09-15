Running back non-PPR rankings for Week 2 fantasy football

Week 1 is in the bag and we move on to Week 2 as we go back to the easel to create our running back rankings. Week 1 was an odd one for running backs, as Jamaal Williams and D’Andre Swift were RB6 and RB7 in non-PPR based on their huge receiving usage. Elijah Mitchell finished RB8 and Derrick Henry was bottled up in Arizona.

Christian McCaffrey was his usual big contributor, even without finding the end zone and Joe Mixon was used the heaviest with 33 touches, finishing as RB1. Only four players topped 100 rushing yards and six had 20 or more carries. One of those was Alvin Kamara, who had 20 rushing attempts, the most he’s ever had in the regular season. You can see below that I’ve ranked him No. 1 as he takes on the Carolina Panthers this week.

Injury news

Raheem Mostert, 49ers

Mostert is out for the season with a knee injury. Elijah Mitchell took over last week with Trey Sermon a healthy scratch and should be in line for the start again this week as they take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Saquon Barkley, Giants

Barkley split time with Devontae Booker in Week 1 and has a quick turnaround in a Thursday night game against Washington. He should play, but they could split time again.

Rashaad Penny, Seahawks

Penny will be out a couple weeks with a calf injury. DeeJay Dallas and Alex Collins will likely be the backups with Collins showing more upside as a fantasy handcuff.