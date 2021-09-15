 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Running back non-PPR rankings for Week 2 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best non-PPR running backs going in Week 2 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By Chet Gresham and kate.magdziuk
The Ross Tucker Football Podcast | 2021 Week 2 NFL Power Rankings

Week 1 is in the bag and we move on to Week 2 as we go back to the easel to create our running back rankings. Week 1 was an odd one for running backs, as Jamaal Williams and D’Andre Swift were RB6 and RB7 in non-PPR based on their huge receiving usage. Elijah Mitchell finished RB8 and Derrick Henry was bottled up in Arizona.

Christian McCaffrey was his usual big contributor, even without finding the end zone and Joe Mixon was used the heaviest with 33 touches, finishing as RB1. Only four players topped 100 rushing yards and six had 20 or more carries. One of those was Alvin Kamara, who had 20 rushing attempts, the most he’s ever had in the regular season. You can see below that I’ve ranked him No. 1 as he takes on the Carolina Panthers this week.

Week 2 Fantasy Football Rankings: Non-PPR

Injury news

Raheem Mostert, 49ers

Mostert is out for the season with a knee injury. Elijah Mitchell took over last week with Trey Sermon a healthy scratch and should be in line for the start again this week as they take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Saquon Barkley, Giants

Barkley split time with Devontae Booker in Week 1 and has a quick turnaround in a Thursday night game against Washington. He should play, but they could split time again.

Rashaad Penny, Seahawks

Penny will be out a couple weeks with a calf injury. DeeJay Dallas and Alex Collins will likely be the backups with Collins showing more upside as a fantasy handcuff.

Week 2 Running Back (non-PPR) Rankings

Rk Name Team Opp

1 Alvin Kamara NO @ CAR
2 Christian McCaffrey CAR vs NO
3 Derrick Henry TEN @ SEA
4 Dalvin Cook MIN @ ARI
5 Nick Chubb CLE vs HOU
6 Aaron Jones GB vs DET
7 Joe Mixon CIN @ CHI
8 Najee Harris PIT vs LV
9 Antonio Gibson WAS vs NYG
10 Ezekiel Elliott DAL @ LAC
11 Damien Harris NE @ NYJ
12 Saquon Barkley NYG @ WAS
13 Jonathan Taylor IND vs LAR
14 Miles Sanders PHI vs SF
15 Austin Ekeler LAC vs DAL
16 Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC @ BAL
17 David Montgomery CHI vs CIN
18 Chris Carson SEA vs TEN
19 Darrell Henderson Jr. LAR @ IND
20 Ty'Son Williams BAL vs KC
21 D'Andre Swift DET @ GB
22 Josh Jacobs LV @ PIT
23 Myles Gaskin MIA vs BUF
24 Melvin Gordon III DEN @ JAC
25 Elijah Mitchell SF @ PHI
26 Kareem Hunt CLE vs HOU
27 James Robinson JAC vs DEN
28 Mike Davis ATL @ TB
29 Chase Edmonds ARI vs MIN
30 Jamaal Williams DET @ GB
31 Javonte Williams DEN @ JAC
32 Ronald Jones II TB vs ATL
33 Leonard Fournette TB vs ATL
34 Devin Singletary BUF @ MIA
35 James Conner ARI vs MIN
36 Carlos Hyde JAC vs DEN
37 AJ Dillon GB vs DET
38 Nyheim Hines IND vs LAR
39 Kenyan Drake LV @ PIT
40 Mark Ingram II HOU @ CLE
41 Tony Jones Jr. NO @ CAR
42 Tevin Coleman NYJ vs NE
43 Latavius Murray BAL vs KC
44 Tony Pollard DAL @ LAC
45 Ty Johnson NYJ vs NE
46 David Johnson HOU @ CLE
47 Phillip Lindsay HOU @ CLE
48 Kenneth Gainwell PHI vs SF
49 J.D. McKissic WAS vs NYG
50 Darrel Williams KC @ BAL
51 Larry Rountree III LAC vs DAL
52 Sony Michel LAR @ IND
53 Matt Breida BUF @ MIA
54 James White NE @ NYJ
55 Rhamondre Stevenson NE @ NYJ
56 Malcolm Brown MIA vs BUF
57 Damien Williams CHI vs CIN
58 Devontae Booker NYG @ WAS
59 Salvon Ahmed MIA vs BUF
60 Giovani Bernard TB vs ATL
61 Alexander Mattison MIN @ ARI
62 Marlon Mack IND vs LAR
63 Chuba Hubbard CAR vs NO
64 Boston Scott PHI vs SF
65 Michael Carter NYJ vs NE
66 Jordan Wilkins IND vs LAR
67 Benny Snell Jr. PIT vs LV
68 Jerick McKinnon KC @ BAL
69 DeeJay Dallas SEA vs TEN
70 Samaje Perine CIN @ CHI
71 Travis Homer SEA vs TEN
72 Devine Ozigbo JAC vs DEN
73 Kalen Ballage PIT vs LV
74 Justin Jackson LAC vs DAL
75 Rex Burkhead HOU @ CLE
76 Kylin Hill GB vs DET
77 Chris Evans CIN @ CHI
78 Trayveon Williams CIN @ CHI
79 Khalil Herbert CHI vs CIN
80 Jake Funk LAR @ IND
81 Dare Ogunbowale JAC vs DEN
82 Kyle Juszczyk SF @ PHI
83 Jaret Patterson WAS vs NYG
84 Jaylen Samuels PIT vs LV
85 Trey Sermon SF @ PHI
86 D'Ernest Johnson CLE vs HOU
87 Alec Ingold LV @ PIT

