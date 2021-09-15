 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Running back PPR rankings for Week 2 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best PPR running backs going in Week 2 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By Chet Gresham and kate.magdziuk
Week 1 of fantasy football is officially in the books, and hopefully, you walked away with a “W”! There were plenty of surprises in store for fantasy football managers, including a top-five fantasy performance for not one but two Lions running backs. Melvin Gordon also cracked the top-10 after taking an explosive 70-yard run to the house. On the other end, we had plenty of disappointment, too, with top-end draft picks like Saquon Barkley, Ezekiel Elliott and Najee Harris all having fewer than six PPR points in their season debuts.

Injury news

Adam Schefter reported Tuesday that 49ers starting running back Raheem Mostert is set to undergo season-ending knee surgery. Rookie RB Elijah Mitchell carried the load in Week 2 after Mostert suffered the injury on his second carry of the game. Keep an eye on Mitchell and fellow rookie Trey Sermon (a surprise inactive Week 1) to score the fantasy points for the time being.

Saquon Barkley made his debut in Week 1 returning from a torn ACL and held up well. He finished the week as the RB53 in PPR leagues, but fantasy managers shouldn’t hit the panic button just yet. The Giants are being cautious with their franchise RB, deploying him on just 48% of offensive snaps in his first game back. He’ll heat up soon, barring any setbacks, though his upcoming schedule (@WAS, ATL, @NOR) isn’t overly friendly.

Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny exited Week 1 with a calf strain after playing seven offensive snaps in his return from a torn ACL that kept him out of the 2020 season. Alex Collins is listed next on the depth chart behind Penny. Collins looked outstanding in the preseason, totaling seven touches for 48 yards and a score in the final preseason game versus the Chargers.

Week 2 running back flex plays

Javonte Williams, DEN vs. JAX

Fantasy football managers may be eyeing Melvin Gordon after his 70-yard rushing touchdown, but I’m ready to look at rookie Javonte Williams heading into Week 2. Gordon had the flashier stat line to start the year, but his usage in Week 1 was encouraging. Williams led the team with 14 carries and saw both of the team’s only rush attempts in the red zone. This week, the Broncos face Jacksonville, who allowed the muddled Texans backfield a stunning 36 fantasy points in PPR formats. Don’t be surprised if both of these backs have themselves a solid Week 2.

Jamaal Williams, DET vs. GB

A report circulated just ahead of Week 1 Sunday kick-off that RB Jamaal Williams was going to “carry the load” in the team’s outing versus the 49ers. Though that wasn’t quite accurate, Williams did hold a sizeable role as a receiver. As the “backup,” Williams totaled 9 carries for 54 rushing yards and a score and saw the team’s lone carry inside of the five-yard line. Lions RBs combined for 20 targets on the day, while the entire wide receiver corps saw 22 targets. By the looks of it, there should still be plenty of work to go around for Williams

Week 2 running back rankings, PPR leagues

Rk Name Team Opp
Rk Name Team Opp
1 Alvin Kamara NO @ CAR
2 Christian McCaffrey CAR vs NO
3 Dalvin Cook MIN @ ARI
4 Derrick Henry TEN @ SEA
5 Aaron Jones GB vs DET
6 Najee Harris PIT vs LV
7 Nick Chubb CLE vs HOU
8 Joe Mixon CIN @ CHI
9 Austin Ekeler LAC vs DAL
10 Antonio Gibson WAS vs NYG
11 Ezekiel Elliott DAL @ LAC
12 Saquon Barkley NYG @ WAS
13 Miles Sanders PHI vs SF
14 Jonathan Taylor IND vs LAR
15 Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC @ BAL
16 David Montgomery CHI vs CIN
17 Damien Harris NE @ NYJ
18 Chris Carson SEA vs TEN
19 Ty'Son Williams BAL vs KC
20 D'Andre Swift DET @ GB
21 Josh Jacobs LV @ PIT
22 Myles Gaskin MIA vs BUF
23 Darrell Henderson Jr. LAR @ IND
24 Melvin Gordon III DEN @ JAC
25 James Robinson JAC vs DEN
26 Mike Davis ATL @ TB
27 Kareem Hunt CLE vs HOU
28 Chase Edmonds ARI vs MIN
29 Jamaal Williams DET @ GB
30 Ronald Jones II TB vs ATL
31 Devin Singletary BUF @ MIA
32 Javonte Williams DEN @ JAC
33 Elijah Mitchell SF @ PHI
34 James Conner ARI vs MIN
35 Leonard Fournette TB vs ATL
36 Nyheim Hines IND vs LAR
37 Kenyan Drake LV @ PIT
38 Carlos Hyde JAC vs DEN
39 Tony Pollard DAL @ LAC
40 Mark Ingram II HOU @ CLE
41 Tony Jones Jr. NO @ CAR
42 AJ Dillon GB vs DET
43 Ty Johnson NYJ vs NE
44 Tevin Coleman NYJ vs NE
45 Latavius Murray BAL vs KC
46 J.D. McKissic WAS vs NYG
47 David Johnson HOU @ CLE
48 Phillip Lindsay HOU @ CLE
49 James White NE @ NYJ
50 Sony Michel LAR @ IND
51 Kenneth Gainwell PHI vs SF
52 Giovani Bernard TB vs ATL
53 Darrel Williams KC @ BAL
54 Larry Rountree III LAC vs DAL
55 Matt Breida BUF @ MIA
56 Malcolm Brown MIA vs BUF
57 Devontae Booker NYG @ WAS
58 Rhamondre Stevenson NE @ NYJ
59 Salvon Ahmed MIA vs BUF
60 Alexander Mattison MIN @ ARI
61 Damien Williams CHI vs CIN
62 Marlon Mack IND vs LAR
63 Jerick McKinnon KC @ BAL
64 Chuba Hubbard CAR vs NO
65 DeeJay Dallas SEA vs TEN
66 Boston Scott PHI vs SF
67 Michael Carter NYJ vs NE
68 Benny Snell Jr. PIT vs LV
69 Jordan Wilkins IND vs LAR
70 Samaje Perine CIN @ CHI
71 Justin Jackson LAC vs DAL
72 Kalen Ballage PIT vs LV
73 Kyle Juszczyk SF @ PHI
74 Rex Burkhead HOU @ CLE
75 Jaret Patterson WAS vs NYG
76 Jake Funk LAR @ IND
77 Dare Ogunbowale JAC vs DEN
78 Travis Homer SEA vs TEN
79 Devine Ozigbo JAC vs DEN
80 Chris Evans CIN @ CHI
81 Jaylen Samuels PIT vs LV
82 Kylin Hill GB vs DET
83 Khalil Herbert CHI vs CIN
84 Trayveon Williams CIN @ CHI
85 Alec Ingold LV @ PIT
86 D'Ernest Johnson CLE vs HOU
87 Trey Sermon SF @ PHI

