Running back PPR rankings for Week 2 fantasy football

Week 1 of fantasy football is officially in the books, and hopefully, you walked away with a “W”! There were plenty of surprises in store for fantasy football managers, including a top-five fantasy performance for not one but two Lions running backs. Melvin Gordon also cracked the top-10 after taking an explosive 70-yard run to the house. On the other end, we had plenty of disappointment, too, with top-end draft picks like Saquon Barkley, Ezekiel Elliott and Najee Harris all having fewer than six PPR points in their season debuts.

Injury news

Adam Schefter reported Tuesday that 49ers starting running back Raheem Mostert is set to undergo season-ending knee surgery. Rookie RB Elijah Mitchell carried the load in Week 2 after Mostert suffered the injury on his second carry of the game. Keep an eye on Mitchell and fellow rookie Trey Sermon (a surprise inactive Week 1) to score the fantasy points for the time being.

Saquon Barkley made his debut in Week 1 returning from a torn ACL and held up well. He finished the week as the RB53 in PPR leagues, but fantasy managers shouldn’t hit the panic button just yet. The Giants are being cautious with their franchise RB, deploying him on just 48% of offensive snaps in his first game back. He’ll heat up soon, barring any setbacks, though his upcoming schedule (@WAS, ATL, @NOR) isn’t overly friendly.

Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny exited Week 1 with a calf strain after playing seven offensive snaps in his return from a torn ACL that kept him out of the 2020 season. Alex Collins is listed next on the depth chart behind Penny. Collins looked outstanding in the preseason, totaling seven touches for 48 yards and a score in the final preseason game versus the Chargers.

Week 2 running back flex plays

Javonte Williams, DEN vs. JAX

Fantasy football managers may be eyeing Melvin Gordon after his 70-yard rushing touchdown, but I’m ready to look at rookie Javonte Williams heading into Week 2. Gordon had the flashier stat line to start the year, but his usage in Week 1 was encouraging. Williams led the team with 14 carries and saw both of the team’s only rush attempts in the red zone. This week, the Broncos face Jacksonville, who allowed the muddled Texans backfield a stunning 36 fantasy points in PPR formats. Don’t be surprised if both of these backs have themselves a solid Week 2.

Jamaal Williams, DET vs. GB

A report circulated just ahead of Week 1 Sunday kick-off that RB Jamaal Williams was going to “carry the load” in the team’s outing versus the 49ers. Though that wasn’t quite accurate, Williams did hold a sizeable role as a receiver. As the “backup,” Williams totaled 9 carries for 54 rushing yards and a score and saw the team’s lone carry inside of the five-yard line. Lions RBs combined for 20 targets on the day, while the entire wide receiver corps saw 22 targets. By the looks of it, there should still be plenty of work to go around for Williams