Wide receiver non-PPR rankings for Week 2 fantasy football

Week 1 brought us some huge games from Tyreek Hill, Amari Cooper, Deebo Samuel and Tyler Lockett. And with seven receivers grabbing two touchdowns, there were plenty of non-PPR wide receivers that made big impacts. In Week 1 there were only two running backs who scored twice. That of course will fluctuate as the season goes on, but there’s no doubt that wide receivers have more fantasy value than ever before.

Injury news

Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos

Jeudy will miss 4-6 weeks with a high ankle sprain. Tim Patrick and K.J. Hamler are both worth adds in his absences as they take on a poor Jaguars defense in Week 2.

Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys

Gallup will iss 3-5 weeks with a calf injury. Cedrick Wilson will get a starting role while CeeDee Lamb should see a bump to full time status.

Jamison Crowder, New York Jets

Crowder missed Week 1 on the COVID-19 list, but will return for Week 1. He’ll likely have some fantasy value against the Saints in Week 2.

Tyrell Williams, Detroit Lions

Williams is in concussion protocol. If he can’t go Kalif Raymond, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Quintez Cephus would be the Lions starters against the Packers.