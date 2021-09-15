Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 2 fantasy football

The 2021 NFL season got off to an interesting start in Week 1 with plenty of surprising names landing in the top-12 of wide receivers for fantasy football. Four wideouts registered 30+ point performances on the week, including Amari Cooper, Tyreek Hill, Deebo Samuel and Adam Thielen. Corey Davis posted a monstrous 5/92/2 line in his regular-season debut with the Jets, while Antonio Brown finished as the WR11 to lead all Bucs receivers in yards per route run for the week. What year is it?

Injury news

Jerry Jeudy went down in Week 1 with a scary-looking ankle injury that end up being a high ankle sprain. The team hasn’t yet announced whether or not he will land on the injured reserve list, but he’s certain to miss some time after a hot start. Noah Fant is likely to see the biggest uptick in targets.

The Cowboys placed Michael Gallup on injured reserve Monday after suffering a calf injury on Monday Night Football. This pass-heavy offense is bound to feed Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb 10+ targets on a weekly basis.

Washington WR Curtis Samuel (groin) and Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. (knee) were both inactive to start the season, and their status is uncertain for Week 2.

Streaming options

Mike Williams, LAC vs. DAL

We were warned all off-season that Mike Williams was set to take on a “Michael Thomas” type role within the Chargers offense, and so far, it’s ringing true. In Week 1, Williams tied perennial PPR value, Keenan Allen, with 12 targets on the day, finishing with an 8/82/1 line. Also worth noting, he was the only skill player for the Chargers to see more than one end zone target from Justin Herbert. In Week 2, the Chargers face the Cowboys, who allowed Tom Brady a 379-passing yard, 4 TD and 2 INT performance to start the year.

Ja’Marr Chase, CIN vs. CHI

After a bumpy preseason, Ja’Marr Chase reminded everyone just why he was selected with a top-five pick in the 2021 NFL draft. In his first regular-season game, he led the Bengals with 7 targets, reeling in 5 of those for 101 receiving yards and a touchdown. His 71.4% catch rate more than made up for the pre-season drops, and a leaky Bears secondary should give him some room to work again in Week 2.