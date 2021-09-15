 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 2 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best PPR wide receivers going in Week 2 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By Chet Gresham
Mike Williams #81 of the Los Angeles Chargers celebrates with teammates after catching a three yard touchdown reception during the fourth quarter against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on September 12, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The 2021 NFL season got off to an interesting start in Week 1 with plenty of surprising names landing in the top-12 of wide receivers for fantasy football. Four wideouts registered 30+ point performances on the week, including Amari Cooper, Tyreek Hill, Deebo Samuel and Adam Thielen. Corey Davis posted a monstrous 5/92/2 line in his regular-season debut with the Jets, while Antonio Brown finished as the WR11 to lead all Bucs receivers in yards per route run for the week. What year is it?

Injury news

Jerry Jeudy went down in Week 1 with a scary-looking ankle injury that end up being a high ankle sprain. The team hasn’t yet announced whether or not he will land on the injured reserve list, but he’s certain to miss some time after a hot start. Noah Fant is likely to see the biggest uptick in targets.

The Cowboys placed Michael Gallup on injured reserve Monday after suffering a calf injury on Monday Night Football. This pass-heavy offense is bound to feed Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb 10+ targets on a weekly basis.

Washington WR Curtis Samuel (groin) and Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. (knee) were both inactive to start the season, and their status is uncertain for Week 2.

Streaming options

Mike Williams, LAC vs. DAL

We were warned all off-season that Mike Williams was set to take on a “Michael Thomas” type role within the Chargers offense, and so far, it’s ringing true. In Week 1, Williams tied perennial PPR value, Keenan Allen, with 12 targets on the day, finishing with an 8/82/1 line. Also worth noting, he was the only skill player for the Chargers to see more than one end zone target from Justin Herbert. In Week 2, the Chargers face the Cowboys, who allowed Tom Brady a 379-passing yard, 4 TD and 2 INT performance to start the year.

Ja’Marr Chase, CIN vs. CHI

After a bumpy preseason, Ja’Marr Chase reminded everyone just why he was selected with a top-five pick in the 2021 NFL draft. In his first regular-season game, he led the Bengals with 7 targets, reeling in 5 of those for 101 receiving yards and a touchdown. His 71.4% catch rate more than made up for the pre-season drops, and a leaky Bears secondary should give him some room to work again in Week 2.

Week 2 wide receiver rankings, PPR leagues

Rk Name Team Opp
Rk Name Team Opp
1 Davante Adams GB vs DET
2 Tyreek Hill KC @ BAL
3 DeAndre Hopkins ARI vs MIN
4 Calvin Ridley ATL @ TB
5 Stefon Diggs BUF @ MIA
6 Keenan Allen LAC vs DAL
7 Amari Cooper DAL @ LAC
8 Justin Jefferson MIN @ ARI
9 D.K. Metcalf SEA vs TEN
10 Chris Godwin TB vs ATL
11 Mike Evans TB vs ATL
12 Terry McLaurin WAS vs NYG
13 Adam Thielen MIN @ ARI
14 A.J. Brown TEN @ SEA
15 Cooper Kupp LAR @ IND
16 Allen Robinson II CHI vs CIN
17 CeeDee Lamb DAL @ LAC
18 Robert Woods LAR @ IND
19 Tyler Lockett SEA vs TEN
20 D.J. Moore CAR vs NO
21 Julio Jones TEN @ SEA
22 Tee Higgins CIN @ CHI
23 Diontae Johnson PIT vs LV
24 Deebo Samuel SF @ PHI
25 Antonio Brown TB vs ATL
26 Brandin Cooks HOU @ CLE
27 Marquise Brown BAL vs KC
28 DeVonta Smith PHI vs SF
29 Chase Claypool PIT vs LV
30 Courtland Sutton DEN @ JAC
31 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE vs HOU
32 Robby Anderson CAR vs NO
33 Marvin Jones Jr. JAC vs DEN
34 Ja'Marr Chase CIN @ CHI
35 Corey Davis NYJ vs NE
36 D.J. Chark Jr. JAC vs DEN
37 Jarvis Landry CLE vs HOU
38 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT vs LV
39 Kenny Golladay NYG @ WAS
40 Mike Williams LAC vs DAL
41 Tyler Boyd CIN @ CHI
42 Cole Beasley BUF @ MIA
43 Sterling Shepard NYG @ WAS
44 Jakobi Meyers NE @ NYJ
45 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC vs DEN
46 Marquez Callaway NO @ CAR
47 KJ Hamler DEN @ JAC
48 Elijah Moore NYJ vs NE
49 Jaylen Waddle MIA vs BUF
50 DeVante Parker MIA vs BUF
51 Rondale Moore ARI vs MIN
52 Mecole Hardman KC @ BAL
53 Michael Pittman Jr. IND vs LAR
54 Tim Patrick DEN @ JAC
55 Henry Ruggs III LV @ PIT
56 Sammy Watkins BAL vs KC
57 Darnell Mooney CHI vs CIN
58 Russell Gage ATL @ TB
59 Quez Watkins PHI vs SF
60 Christian Kirk ARI vs MIN
61 Parris Campbell IND vs LAR
62 Nelson Agholor NE @ NYJ
63 Jalen Reagor PHI vs SF
64 Bryan Edwards LV @ PIT
65 Brandon Aiyuk SF @ PHI
66 Tyrell Williams DET @ GB
67 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB vs DET
68 Terrace Marshall Jr. CAR vs NO
69 Emmanuel Sanders BUF @ MIA
70 Darius Slayton NYG @ WAS
71 Jamison Crowder NYJ vs NE
72 Jalen Guyton LAC vs DAL
73 Gabriel Davis BUF @ MIA
74 A.J. Green ARI vs MIN
75 Dyami Brown WAS vs NYG
76 Cedrick Wilson DAL @ LAC
77 Allen Lazard GB vs DET
78 Hunter Renfrow LV @ PIT
79 Kendrick Bourne NE @ NYJ
80 Van Jefferson LAR @ IND
81 Zach Pascal IND vs LAR
82 Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE vs HOU
83 DeSean Jackson LAR @ IND
84 Albert Wilson MIA vs BUF
85 James Washington PIT vs LV
86 Kadarius Toney NYG @ WAS
87 Randall Cobb GB vs DET
88 D'Wayne Eskridge SEA vs TEN
89 Quintez Cephus DET @ GB
90 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET @ GB
91 Demarcus Robinson KC @ BAL
92 Olamide Zaccheaus ATL @ TB
93 Rashard Higgins CLE vs HOU
94 Denzel Mims NYJ vs NE
95 Joshua Palmer LAC vs DAL
96 Nico Collins HOU @ CLE
97 Amari Rodgers GB vs DET
98 Byron Pringle KC @ BAL
99 Greg Ward PHI vs SF
100 Cam Sims WAS vs NYG
101 Tutu Atwell LAR @ IND
102 Chris Conley HOU @ CLE
103 Adam Humphries WAS vs NYG
104 Marquise Goodwin CHI vs CIN
105 Auden Tate CIN @ CHI
106 Scotty Miller TB vs ATL
107 Damiere Byrd CHI vs CIN
108 Trent Sherfield SF @ PHI
109 Mohamed Sanu Sr. SF @ PHI
110 Dede Westbrook MIN @ ARI
111 Deonte Harris NO @ CAR
112 Isaiah McKenzie BUF @ MIA
113 Freddie Swain SEA vs TEN
114 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL @ TB
115 Andy Isabella ARI vs MIN
116 Tyler Johnson TB vs ATL
117 Lil'Jordan Humphrey NO @ CAR
118 Jakeem Grant Sr. MIA vs BUF
119 Ihmir Smith-Marsette MIN @ ARI
120 Willie Snead IV LV @ PIT
121 Tylan Wallace BAL vs KC
122 Anthony Schwartz CLE vs HOU
123 Steven Sims Jr. PIT vs LV
124 Devin Duvernay BAL vs KC
125 Kalif Raymond DET @ GB
126 Preston Williams MIA vs BUF
127 Collin Johnson NYG @ WAS

More From DraftKings Nation