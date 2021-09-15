 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tight end non-PPR rankings for Week 2 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best non-PPR tight ends going into Week 2 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By Chet Gresham and kate.magdziuk
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) reacts against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Week 1 gave us some familiar names at the top of the non-PPR tight end rankings like Travis Kelce, Darren Waller, T.J. Hockenson, Dallas Goedert, Logan Thomas and Rob Gronkowski in the Top 7. Touchdowns in non-PPR are king and Jaguars tight end Chris Manhertz proves the point, as he was TE8 with one 24 yard touchdown reception on one target while James O’Shaughnessy caught 6-of-8 targets for 48 yards as the no-doubt No. 1 tight end in Jacksonville and finished as TE18.

Keep an eye on red zone targets for tight ends when evaluating non-PPR tight ends. Waller led with three, while 10 other tight ends were second with two. Those that didn’t find the end zone from the group were Jordan Akins, Jared Cook, Kyle Rudolph, and Noah Fant.

Injury news

Evan Engram, New York Giants

With the Giants playing on Thursday, Engram has yet to practice this week. He’s not looking great for their TNF game against Washington at the moment.

Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles

Ertz appeared to play through his hamstring injury on Sunday, but it’s worth keeping an eye on his practice situation this week.

Tight end non-PPR rankings for Week 17

Rk Name Team Opp
Rk Name Team Opp
1 Darren Waller LV @ DEN
2 Mark Andrews BAL @ CIN
3 George Kittle SF vs SEA
4 Noah Fant DEN vs LV
5 Logan Thomas WAS @ PHI
6 T.J. Hockenson DET vs MIN
7 Robert Tonyan GB @ CHI
8 Mike Gesicki MIA @ BUF
9 Rob Gronkowski TB vs ATL
10 Jared Cook NO @ CAR
11 Irv Smith Jr. MIN @ DET
12 Evan Engram NYG vs DAL
13 Jonnu Smith TEN @ HOU
14 Dallas Goedert PHI vs WAS
15 Hayden Hurst ATL @ TB
16 Austin Hooper CLE vs PIT
17 Jimmy Graham CHI vs GB
18 Eric Ebron PIT @ CLE
19 Dalton Schultz DAL @ NYG
20 Jordan Akins HOU vs TEN
21 Cole Kmet CHI vs GB
22 Tyler Higbee LAR vs ARI
23 Zach Ertz PHI vs WAS
24 Dan Arnold ARI @ LAR
25 Donald Parham Jr. LAC @ KC
26 Mo Alie-Cox IND vs JAC
27 Trey Burton IND vs JAC
28 Dawson Knox BUF vs MIA
29 Deon Yelder KC vs LAC
30 Jack Doyle IND vs JAC
31 Stephen Anderson LAC @ KC
32 Darren Fells HOU vs TEN
33 Gerald Everett LAR vs ARI
34 Drew Sample CIN vs BAL
35 Tyler Eifert JAC @ IND
36 Tyler Conklin MIN @ DET
37 Anthony Firkser TEN @ HOU
38 Jacob Hollister SEA @ SF
39 Chris Herndon IV NYJ @ NE
40 Harrison Bryant CLE vs PIT
41 Jordan Reed SF vs SEA
42 James O'Shaughnessy JAC @ IND
43 Ian Thomas CAR vs NO
44 Nick Keizer KC vs LAC
45 Will Dissly SEA @ SF
46 David Njoku CLE vs PIT
47 Adam Trautman NO @ CAR
48 Greg Olsen SEA @ SF
49 Geoff Swaim TEN @ HOU
50 Pharaoh Brown HOU vs TEN
51 Foster Moreau LV @ DEN
52 Durham Smythe MIA @ BUF
53 Nick Vannett DEN vs LV
54 Adam Shaheen MIA @ BUF
55 Cameron Brate TB vs ATL
56 Jason Witten LV @ DEN
57 Jesse James DET vs MIN
58 Devin Asiasi NE vs NYJ
59 Darrell Daniels ARI @ LAR
60 Kaden Smith NYG vs DAL
61 Ryan Griffin NYJ @ NE
62 Kahale Warring HOU vs TEN
63 Blake Bell DAL @ NYG
64 Chris Manhertz CAR vs NO
65 Lee Smith BUF vs MIA
66 Jaeden Graham ATL @ TB
67 Dalton Keene NE vs NYJ
68 Travis Kelce KC vs LAC
69 Hunter Henry LAC @ KC
70 Jeremy Sprinkle WAS @ PHI
71 Cethan Carter CIN vs BAL

