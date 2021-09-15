Tight end non-PPR rankings for Week 2 fantasy football

Week 1 gave us some familiar names at the top of the non-PPR tight end rankings like Travis Kelce, Darren Waller, T.J. Hockenson, Dallas Goedert, Logan Thomas and Rob Gronkowski in the Top 7. Touchdowns in non-PPR are king and Jaguars tight end Chris Manhertz proves the point, as he was TE8 with one 24 yard touchdown reception on one target while James O’Shaughnessy caught 6-of-8 targets for 48 yards as the no-doubt No. 1 tight end in Jacksonville and finished as TE18.

Keep an eye on red zone targets for tight ends when evaluating non-PPR tight ends. Waller led with three, while 10 other tight ends were second with two. Those that didn’t find the end zone from the group were Jordan Akins, Jared Cook, Kyle Rudolph, and Noah Fant.

Injury news

Evan Engram, New York Giants

With the Giants playing on Thursday, Engram has yet to practice this week. He’s not looking great for their TNF game against Washington at the moment.

Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles

Ertz appeared to play through his hamstring injury on Sunday, but it’s worth keeping an eye on his practice situation this week.