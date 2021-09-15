Tight end non-PPR rankings for Week 2 fantasy football

Week 1 gave us some familiar names at the top of the non-PPR tight end rankings like Travis Kelce, Darren Waller, T.J. Hockenson, Dallas Goedert, Logan Thomas and Rob Gronkowski in the Top 7. Touchdowns in non-PPR are king and Jaguars tight end Chris Manhertz proves the point, as he was TE8 with one 24 yard touchdown reception on one target while James O’Shaughnessy caught 6-of-8 targets for 48 yards as the no-doubt No. 1 tight end in Jacksonville and finished as TE18.
Keep an eye on red zone targets for tight ends when evaluating non-PPR tight ends. Waller led with three, while 10 other tight ends were second with two. Those that didn’t find the end zone from the group were Jordan Akins, Jared Cook, Kyle Rudolph, and Noah Fant.
Injury news
Evan Engram, New York Giants
With the Giants playing on Thursday, Engram has yet to practice this week. He’s not looking great for their TNF game against Washington at the moment.
Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles
Ertz appeared to play through his hamstring injury on Sunday, but it’s worth keeping an eye on his practice situation this week.
Tight end non-PPR rankings for Week 17
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|1
|Darren Waller
|LV
|@ DEN
|2
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|@ CIN
|3
|George Kittle
|SF
|vs SEA
|4
|Noah Fant
|DEN
|vs LV
|5
|Logan Thomas
|WAS
|@ PHI
|6
|T.J. Hockenson
|DET
|vs MIN
|7
|Robert Tonyan
|GB
|@ CHI
|8
|Mike Gesicki
|MIA
|@ BUF
|9
|Rob Gronkowski
|TB
|vs ATL
|10
|Jared Cook
|NO
|@ CAR
|11
|Irv Smith Jr.
|MIN
|@ DET
|12
|Evan Engram
|NYG
|vs DAL
|13
|Jonnu Smith
|TEN
|@ HOU
|14
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|vs WAS
|15
|Hayden Hurst
|ATL
|@ TB
|16
|Austin Hooper
|CLE
|vs PIT
|17
|Jimmy Graham
|CHI
|vs GB
|18
|Eric Ebron
|PIT
|@ CLE
|19
|Dalton Schultz
|DAL
|@ NYG
|20
|Jordan Akins
|HOU
|vs TEN
|21
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
|vs GB
|22
|Tyler Higbee
|LAR
|vs ARI
|23
|Zach Ertz
|PHI
|vs WAS
|24
|Dan Arnold
|ARI
|@ LAR
|25
|Donald Parham Jr.
|LAC
|@ KC
|26
|Mo Alie-Cox
|IND
|vs JAC
|27
|Trey Burton
|IND
|vs JAC
|28
|Dawson Knox
|BUF
|vs MIA
|29
|Deon Yelder
|KC
|vs LAC
|30
|Jack Doyle
|IND
|vs JAC
|31
|Stephen Anderson
|LAC
|@ KC
|32
|Darren Fells
|HOU
|vs TEN
|33
|Gerald Everett
|LAR
|vs ARI
|34
|Drew Sample
|CIN
|vs BAL
|35
|Tyler Eifert
|JAC
|@ IND
|36
|Tyler Conklin
|MIN
|@ DET
|37
|Anthony Firkser
|TEN
|@ HOU
|38
|Jacob Hollister
|SEA
|@ SF
|39
|Chris Herndon IV
|NYJ
|@ NE
|40
|Harrison Bryant
|CLE
|vs PIT
|41
|Jordan Reed
|SF
|vs SEA
|42
|James O'Shaughnessy
|JAC
|@ IND
|43
|Ian Thomas
|CAR
|vs NO
|44
|Nick Keizer
|KC
|vs LAC
|45
|Will Dissly
|SEA
|@ SF
|46
|David Njoku
|CLE
|vs PIT
|47
|Adam Trautman
|NO
|@ CAR
|48
|Greg Olsen
|SEA
|@ SF
|49
|Geoff Swaim
|TEN
|@ HOU
|50
|Pharaoh Brown
|HOU
|vs TEN
|51
|Foster Moreau
|LV
|@ DEN
|52
|Durham Smythe
|MIA
|@ BUF
|53
|Nick Vannett
|DEN
|vs LV
|54
|Adam Shaheen
|MIA
|@ BUF
|55
|Cameron Brate
|TB
|vs ATL
|56
|Jason Witten
|LV
|@ DEN
|57
|Jesse James
|DET
|vs MIN
|58
|Devin Asiasi
|NE
|vs NYJ
|59
|Darrell Daniels
|ARI
|@ LAR
|60
|Kaden Smith
|NYG
|vs DAL
|61
|Ryan Griffin
|NYJ
|@ NE
|62
|Kahale Warring
|HOU
|vs TEN
|63
|Blake Bell
|DAL
|@ NYG
|64
|Chris Manhertz
|CAR
|vs NO
|65
|Lee Smith
|BUF
|vs MIA
|66
|Jaeden Graham
|ATL
|@ TB
|67
|Dalton Keene
|NE
|vs NYJ
|68
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|vs LAC
|69
|Hunter Henry
|LAC
|@ KC
|70
|Jeremy Sprinkle
|WAS
|@ PHI
|71
|Cethan Carter
|CIN
|vs BAL