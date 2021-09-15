 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Tight end PPR rankings for Week 2 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best PPR tight ends going in Week 2 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By Chet Gresham
Will the Giants keep it close against Washington?

In Week 1, there weren’t a ton of surprises at the tight end position when it comes to elite talent, but there were some notable performances. Rob Gronkowski showed us that he is as versatile as ever, finishing as the week’s TE1 with the third-most targets at the position and a whopping two touchdowns to boot. Darren Waller made a splash, too, on Monday Night Football, leading all skill position players with 18 targets versus the Baltimore Ravens.

Injury news

Evan Engram remains out of practice as he continues to nurse a calf injury. He was listed as a DNP in Tuesday’s practice. The team is on a short week being featured on Thursday Night Football, so fantasy football managers should be making contingency plans.

Week 2 Fantasy Football Rankings: Non-PPR

Quarterback
Running back
Wide Receiver
Tight End
D/ST

Week 2 TE Streamers

Logan Thomas, WAS vs. NYG

There were plenty of questions about what kind of workload Logan Thomas might see in the 2021 NFL season, but those questions were answered in Week 1. Thomas got paid this year with a 3-year, $24 million extension and will have ample opportunity to be a featured receiver with Curtis Samuel injured. They’ll face the Giants in Week 2 with Taylor Heineke under center.

Jared Cook, LAC vs. DAL

Among all of the Week 2 Cook ranked fourth among NFL tight ends with 8 targets and managed to finish as the TE13 despite a relatively poor showing for the Chargers offensively. QB Justin Herbert threw just one touchdown on the day, but will get a much better matchup versus the Cowboys in Week 2. They allowed a league-high 25 points to the tight end position thanks to Rob Gronkowski’s monstrous performance. Cook saw one of three end zone targets for the Chargers on the week, usually a key in the recipe of cooking up the perfect tight end streamer.

Week 2 Tight end rankings, PPR leagues

Rk Name Team Opp
Rk Name Team Opp
1 Travis Kelce KC @ BAL
2 George Kittle SF @ PHI
3 Darren Waller LV @ PIT
4 Mark Andrews BAL vs KC
5 T.J. Hockenson DET @ GB
6 Kyle Pitts ATL @ TB
7 Rob Gronkowski TB vs ATL
8 Robert Tonyan GB vs DET
9 Logan Thomas WAS vs NYG
10 Noah Fant DEN @ JAC
11 Tyler Higbee LAR @ IND
12 Jared Cook LAC vs DAL
13 Cole Kmet CHI vs CIN
14 Dallas Goedert PHI vs SF
15 Jonnu Smith NE @ NYJ
16 Adam Trautman NO @ CAR
17 Gerald Everett SEA vs TEN
18 Hunter Henry NE @ NYJ
19 James O'Shaughnessy JAC vs DEN
20 Eric Ebron PIT vs LV
21 Zach Ertz PHI vs SF
22 Dalton Schultz DAL @ LAC
23 Anthony Firkser TEN @ SEA
24 Mike Gesicki MIA vs BUF
25 Pharaoh Brown HOU @ CLE
26 Tyler Conklin MIN @ ARI
27 Kyle Rudolph NYG @ WAS
28 Dawson Knox BUF @ MIA
29 Blake Jarwin DAL @ LAC
30 David Njoku CLE vs HOU
31 Hayden Hurst ATL @ TB
32 Austin Hooper CLE vs HOU
33 Dan Arnold CAR vs NO
34 Jack Doyle IND vs LAR
35 Jordan Akins HOU @ CLE
36 O.J. Howard TB vs ATL
37 Donald Parham Jr. LAC vs DAL
38 Tyler Kroft NYJ vs NE
39 Will Dissly SEA vs TEN
40 Kaden Smith NYG @ WAS
41 Chris Herndon IV MIN @ ARI
42 Mo Alie-Cox IND vs LAR
43 Pat Freiermuth PIT vs LV
44 C.J. Uzomah CIN @ CHI
45 Noah Gray KC @ BAL
46 Albert Okwuegbunam DEN @ JAC
47 Juwan Johnson NO @ CAR
48 Jimmy Graham CHI vs CIN
49 Ian Thomas CAR vs NO
50 Kylen Granson IND vs LAR
51 Jacob Harris LAR @ IND
52 Geoff Swaim TEN @ SEA
53 Harrison Bryant CLE vs HOU

More From DraftKings Nation