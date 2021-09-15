Tight end PPR rankings for Week 2 fantasy football

In Week 1, there weren’t a ton of surprises at the tight end position when it comes to elite talent, but there were some notable performances. Rob Gronkowski showed us that he is as versatile as ever, finishing as the week’s TE1 with the third-most targets at the position and a whopping two touchdowns to boot. Darren Waller made a splash, too, on Monday Night Football, leading all skill position players with 18 targets versus the Baltimore Ravens.

Injury news

Evan Engram remains out of practice as he continues to nurse a calf injury. He was listed as a DNP in Tuesday’s practice. The team is on a short week being featured on Thursday Night Football, so fantasy football managers should be making contingency plans.

Week 2 TE Streamers

Logan Thomas, WAS vs. NYG

There were plenty of questions about what kind of workload Logan Thomas might see in the 2021 NFL season, but those questions were answered in Week 1. Thomas got paid this year with a 3-year, $24 million extension and will have ample opportunity to be a featured receiver with Curtis Samuel injured. They’ll face the Giants in Week 2 with Taylor Heineke under center.

Jared Cook, LAC vs. DAL

Among all of the Week 2 Cook ranked fourth among NFL tight ends with 8 targets and managed to finish as the TE13 despite a relatively poor showing for the Chargers offensively. QB Justin Herbert threw just one touchdown on the day, but will get a much better matchup versus the Cowboys in Week 2. They allowed a league-high 25 points to the tight end position thanks to Rob Gronkowski’s monstrous performance. Cook saw one of three end zone targets for the Chargers on the week, usually a key in the recipe of cooking up the perfect tight end streamer.