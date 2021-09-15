How to watch AEW Dynamite via live stream and what to watch on the September 15st episode

AEW will invade the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, for another live edition of Dynamite on TNT. As we move further away from All Out, the company is settling in with the new landscape it finds itself in and will start to set the table for the rest of 2021.

How to watch

Date: Wednesday, September 15

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch

After debuting at All Out, Adam Cole is set to make his AEW in-ring debut tonight when battling Frankie Kazarian in one-on-one action. The former NXT Champion has pledged himself to his buddies in the Elite, so we’ll see his path forward as a singles guy in AEW unfolds.

Speaking of the Elite, last week’s show made it clear that we’re on a collision course between AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and the recently debuted Bryan Danielson. Fighting an army in the elite, it appears that Danielson has Christian Cage, Jurassic Express, and Kazarian backing him up, so we’ll see how this unfolds.

At the opening of last week’s show, CM Punk was cutting a promo before being interruptd by Taz. It appears that Punk’s next program will be against Team Taz, with Powerhouse Hobbs as next first foe.

Also on tonight’s show, Darby Allin will face Shawn Spears in singles action and Jade Cargill will face Leyla Hirsch.